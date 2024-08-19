Nouripour hatte am Sonntag in der ARD gesagt, das Dreierbündnis aus SPD, Grünen und FDP sei eine „Konstellation als Übergang für die Zeit nach (CDU-Bundeskanzlerin Angela) Merkel“ gewesen. Bei der Ampel-Koalition sei nun offensichtlich, meint wiederum Merz, „dass das Vertrauen an Grenzen gekommen ist“. Er verwies dabei auf ein „völlig unterschiedliches Verständnis“ bei den Haushaltsprioritäten im Verhältnis zur FDP.

Es sei das Eingeständnis, dass die Ampel-Regierung „keine Einigung mehr erzielt, im Dauerstreit seit zweieinhalb Jahren ist und jetzt auch das letzte Jahr nichts mehr zu Wege bringt“, sagte Merz weiter. Bei der FDP habe er den Eindruck, sie lege „es streckenweise darauf an, rausgeworfen zu werden“.

Harte Kritik an Kanzler Scholz

Harte Worte fand er vor allem gegenüber dem Bundeskanzler. Olaf Scholz (SPD) lebe derweil „in einer anderen Welt“ und rede sich die Lage schön, sagte der CDU-Chef. „Er müsste eigentlich eine Regierung führen, aber er hat es nie gemacht. Er hat es immer laufen lassen, er hat immer den Streit laufen lassen und aus dieser Spirale kommt er jetzt nicht mehr raus.“

Merz also criticized Olaf Scholz in light of the recent debate about the financing of German aid to Ukraine. Scholz will no longer be able to keep his promises to Kyiv. Scholz has “repeatedly said that Ukraine will get what it needs,” and we now know from Finance Minister Christian Lindner (FDP) “that the federal government is obviously no longer in a position to provide what is necessary in 2025 and especially in ’26 and ’27,” said Merz, adding: “It is an admission of bankruptcy.”

The German government had previously defended itself against claims that Germany would limit its support for Ukraine due to financial constraints. “Germany remains absolutely committed, and the Chancellor’s word still stands that support for Ukraine will continue as long as necessary, and that no one, especially not the Russian President, can hope that we will let up on this,” stressed deputy government spokesman Wolfgang Büchner.

Merz sees himself as suitable as chancellor

When asked whether he saw himself as a better candidate for chancellor than Markus Söder, Merz said that he did not see his lack of government experience as a disadvantage. “This is the second time I have experience as opposition leader. I have been in politics for almost 25 years now. But I also bring some experience from the private sector,” said Merz. “I have not only worked in politics my whole life.” Referring to CSU leader Söder, he added: “Well, we have different profiles, but I think we could both do it.”

Regarding surveys in which respondents do not consider him to be the Union’s best candidate for chancellor, Merz said: “I look at such figures very closely, of course. And what I see from these figures is that hardly anyone now enjoys the undivided approval of a majority of the population, at least from the spectrum of the democratic centrist parties.” People are now often doubting the ability of politicians to find solutions and saying: “None of you can do this anymore. And we have to break this vicious circle, no matter who we are with.”

Merz went on to say that the Union would clarify its K question in late summer, which begins in September and ends “sometime in October.” He made this agreement with Söder. “We will stick to this agreement.”

Merz’s view of America

Merz also expressed surprise at the new dynamic in the US election campaign after the Democrats switched to presidential candidate Kamala Harris. “The cards have been reshuffled, also to my surprise,” he said. “It seems as though there has suddenly been a dynamic in this election campaign, like a handbrake being released.” With Harris, who is to be officially nominated at the Democratic Party convention in Chicago, excitement has returned to the US election campaign.

Merz said of the Republican presidential candidate: “And suddenly Donald Trump looks pretty old.” He is now receiving criticism from his own party “with all his tirades”. This is something new in this election campaign and did not happen when Trump first ran for office eight years ago. “Suddenly he is being criticized for this constant criticism, insults and abuse of political opponents. So: It’s going to be exciting,” said the CDU chairman.

When asked whether he would rather go on a family vacation in an America ruled by Donald Trump or Kamala Harris, Merz said he “would prefer to go on vacation in the America that I first got to know 40 years ago.” But that America no longer exists. “But there are still parts of America that are worth living in, that are worth visiting,” he said. The population in America is also “not as polarized as we see in the news from the politically interested public.” “America still has great sides. But it is a country with – yes – institutional problems, perhaps even with a dysfunctional democracy.”