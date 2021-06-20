Electoral program of the Union: There is still debate about pension and climate policy – and the CSU, for example, would like to see the expansion of the maternal pension.

Berlin – On Monday (June 21) it should be so far. The Union wants to present its election program for the federal election in 2021 *. But shortly before that there is still an argument.

The sister parties CDU * and CSU * are divided on the expansion of the “mother’s pension”. Bavaria’s Prime Minister Markus Söder said the Bild am Sonntag (BamS): “I am very sure that the maternal pension will ultimately be part of a coalition agreement.”

Federal election 2021: Söder and Laschet disagree on the topic of maternal pensions

It is “a question of justice that all mothers, regardless of when their children were born, receive the same recognition for their lifetime achievement in retirement,” argued the CSU boss further. The maternal pension affects almost ten million women. “There cannot be two classes of mothers.”

The CDU boss and Union chancellor candidate Armin Laschet * had spoken out against the project a week ago. The pension system should not be burdened with additional increases, he argued. Rather, care must be taken to ensure that it is secured for the younger generation.

Bouffier on the mothers’ pension dispute: “CSU will bring in a Bavarian note”

This has now been confirmed by the CDU deputy chairman and Prime Minister of Hesse, Volker Bouffier. An expansion of the maternal pension is not feasible because “we already have very big financial challenges,” Bouffier told the newspapers of the Editorial network Germany (RND).

The CDU vice expects, however, that the sister party in the federal election campaign * will continue to demand that older mothers and younger mothers be credited three instead of two and a half pension points per child. “The CSU will also bring a Bavarian note. That’s clear, ”said Bouffier. However, anyone who wants to introduce additional services must also “say how to finance them”.

CDU and CSU want to present their joint program for the federal election in September * on Monday. Union experts worked on the details of the joint election program until the end of the meeting of the union leaders, which began this Sunday evening. The news agency learned that discussions are still going on in the areas of climate and pensions dpa from the Union. (AFP / dpa / frs) * Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA