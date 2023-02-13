Home page politics

Is ex-Verfassungsschutz President Maaßen flying out of the CDU? The CDU Presidium advises – party leader Merz will then give a press conference today. News ticker.

February 13 update at 1:13 p.m: Ex-President for the Protection of the Constitution Hans-Georg Maassen is to be expelled from the CDU. The federal board has decided to initiate a corresponding procedure, as the dpa news agency learned from participants.

first report: Berlin – Hans-Georg Maassen only wants a warning. CDU General Secretary Mario Czaja assumes, however, that the former president of the Office for the Protection of the Constitution should be excluded from the party. “We will discuss it today and I’m very optimistic about that,” said Czaja on the “Frühstart” program RTL and nv from February 13th. “The Presidium has already made a unanimous decision and I believe that the Federal Executive Board will also follow this vote.”

The CDU member is accused of racist and anti-Semitic statements. Maassen used language and expressed ideas that were “incompatible” with the Union, Czaja said. “A limit has been crossed here and the Union has a clear firewall to the right as well as to the left.” That’s why Maassen, in his view, “has no place in the CDU anymore”.

Maassen calls the CDU’s threatening party expulsion procedure “attack on freedom of expression”

In a letter to the CDU leadership, Maassen had previously massively criticized the party expulsion procedure he was threatened with: “The illegal request to leave and the announcement of a party expulsion procedure because of political expressions of opinion are an attack on freedom of expression and inner-party democracy. It’s intimidating and ostracizing.”

The CDU presidium gave Maassen an ultimatum to leave the party at the end of January, but he let it pass. CDU leader Friedrich Merz wants to inform about the result of today’s deliberations at a press conference in the early afternoon (1.30 p.m.).

Maassen ran unsuccessfully as a direct candidate for the CDU in the 2021 federal election in a constituency in Thuringia. He has no office in the party. Since the end of January he has been federal chairman of the arch-conservative Values ​​Union, which is considered to be close to the CDU but is not an official grouping of the party. (AFP/dpa/frs)