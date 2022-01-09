Home page politics

From: Florian Naumann

Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer wanted to give the CDU a new basic program. But the paper will probably be years away.

Düsseldorf / Berlin – A massive loss of substance has been attested in some places to the CDU after 16 years as Chancellor of Angela Merkel – but a new basic program of the party will be a long time coming: the designated new party leader Friedrich Merz has put the Christian Democrats in the mood for years of waiting. It should go faster with digital member mobilization before the approaching state elections.

CDU: Merz announces a new basic program – and only gives a date in several years

In this field, “the Union is not yet well enough,” said Merz on the sidelines of a closed meeting of the NRW-CDU * on Saturday. At the same time, he announced the new basic program for the federal party for the year 2025.

“The schedule stipulates that we will complete the program process in around 2024,” said Merz, who, after winning a member survey, will officially be chosen as Armin Laschet’s successor in two weeks’ time. The basic program could then be adopted in 2025 – “probably”.

The current basic program dates from 2007. Under the former party leader Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, a new program was tackled in 2018, but no longer passed before the federal election in September, in which the Union had the worst result in its history.

CDU before the state elections: soon-to-be boss Merz relies on “digitization offensive”

“That is a bit of a long-term work,” said Merz about the basic program. “But of course we want to support the respective CDU regional associations in the four upcoming state elections, also from federal politics and from the federal office.”

“Above all, we have to be able to reach our members and then our voters digitally,” said Merz. The start of the digitization offensive is to be made in Saarland, where the first state elections of this year will take place on March 27th. A project for complete digitization “in the care and mobilization” of the 15,000 CDU members should be started there, said Merz.

CDU party congress: The board of directors is completely re-elected – the first candidacies are now known

The future CDU leader described the elections in the two smaller federal states in Saarland and then in Schleswig-Holstein at the beginning of May as a “test run” for the support of the election campaigners there by the federal party. Experience gained there could then be used in the elections in the larger states of North Rhine-Westphalia on May 15 and Lower Saxony on October 9. There have recently been questionable survey results from NRW in particular.

At the party congress in just under two weeks, the CDU also wants to re-elect its entire board. Ex-Minister Julia Klöckner could get a new post *. The Schleswig-Holstein Minister of Education, Karin Prien, has also announced a candidacy. With the hit manager Joe Chialo, an unused face from party politics has also expressed interest in a board seat. Merz himself also wants to bring with him two candidates for the post of general secretary: the social politician Mario Czaja and the grassroots member of parliament Christina Stumpp *. (dpa / fn) *Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.