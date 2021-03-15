NAfter the defeat of historic proportions, the CDU in Rhineland-Palatinate is on the ground. The party said that the mood was “down”, “depressed”. One CDU man calls the result of only 27.7 percent a “punch in the pit of the stomach”. Accordingly, the CDU top candidate Christian Baldauf had presented himself in a bad mood on Sunday evening in Mainz, otherwise always a very happy Palatinate. His party has been pushing the opposition benches in the country for 30 years, now it will be five more years.

Julian Staib Political correspondent for Hesse, Rhineland-Palatinate and Saarland, based in Wiesbaden.

Some in the party worries that they could be difficult. Because in addition to the members of the CDU, those of the Free Voters will also take their seats at the constituent meeting in mid-May. That “really hurts”, says a CDU politician. The Free Voters won thousands of votes from former CDU voters, also thanks to their “law and order policy”. In addition, they can take a clearer opposition course, which they did during the election campaign, for example with calls for easing. They do not have the trouble of balancing the act between the government in Berlin and the opposition in the country.

“Lichtgestalt Dreyer”

It is still open whether Baldauf will chair the shrunken CDU parliamentary group. On the evening of the election, he did not rule out personal consequences. A parliamentary group meeting is scheduled for Wednesday. An overthrow is then rather unlikely. Before the question of how to proceed in terms of personnel, the election result would first have to be processed, according to the party. Tenor on Monday: This election could not be won for Baldauf. The reasons given – with varying emphasis – are Malu Dreyer, the pandemic and errors in corona management at the federal level. As far as Prime Minister Malu Dreyer is concerned, there is defeatism in the Rhineland-Palatinate CDU. Two times already, Baldauf and Julia Klöckner, very different CDU leaders, have lost to them.

Maybe you can’t win against them at all, says one from the CDU. The SPD was almost able to maintain its 2016 result with 35.7 on Sunday, a sensation in view of the SPD federal trend. According to the demoscopes, the majority of those questioned found Baldauf far less likeable, less credible and also considered him to have significantly less expertise. The “malu factor” is “enormous”, says a CDU man. There is even talk of a “light figure Malu”.

The CDU was stuck in a “strategic trap”

The pandemic, the second reason for the defeat from the CDU’s point of view, played into the hands of Dreyer. As an opposition you could “not put a trick”. In addition, during the crisis, more than ever, the “overall story” of the caring country mother, who holds the country together, was drawn by the SPD. Berlin and errors there in the corona policy are considered the third reason for failure. It is less about the corruption and mask affair, which Baldauf on Sunday did not come to the fore either. Rather, the pandemic management is fundamentally criticized.

Soon after, during the election campaign, Klöckner did not begin to distance himself from Berlin. Not shortly before the election, he presented a plan to resolve the crisis (then refugees, now a pandemic), with which he distanced himself from the Chancellor. That would certainly have “made everything worse,” it says in the CDU. Rather, he criticized Berlin only very cautiously and only cautiously called for easing when Dreyer did the same, i.e. shortly before the election. It is said in the CDU that they were caught in a “strategic trap”. Movement in any direction would have been punished. “An impossible situation.”