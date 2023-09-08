Home page politics

From: Nail Akkoyun

Standing for their parties in the Hesse election: Tarek Al-Wazir (Greens, left), Nancy Faeser (SPD) and Prime Minister Boris Rhein (CDU). © Boris Roessler/dpa

A new survey shows that the CDU remains number one in Hesse. The Greens and the SPD are level, while the AfD is gaining ground.

Wiesbaden – The governing in Hesse CDU A good four weeks before the state elections on October 8, according to a survey by the Wahlen research group, remains the strongest force in the country. According to the published on Friday (September 8th). ZDF-“Politbarometer” the Christian Democrats would get 30 percent of the votes if there were state elections on Sunday (September 10).

The co-governing greens, as well as the opposition SPD, each came to 19 percent. The AfD would therefore be 16 percent and the FDP 6 percent. The Left would miss out on entering Parliament with 3 percent. With this result, the incumbent black-green government would still have a majority. An alliance between the CDU and the SPD would also be conceivable.

CDU 30 percent The green 19 percent SPD 19 percent AfD 16 percent FDP 6 percent The left 3 percent Other 7 percent

Hesse election:

Compared to a survey by the research group Wahlen on behalf of the private radio station Hit Radio FFH and the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung two weeks ago, the CDU and SPD deteriorated by one percentage point. AfD and Greens improve by one percentage point.

Election polls are generally always subject to uncertainties. Among other things, declining party ties and increasingly short-term voting decisions make it difficult for the opinion research institutes to weight the data collected. The institute specifies a statistical error tolerance of two to three percentage points. In principle, surveys only reflect the opinion at the time of the survey and are not a forecast of the outcome of the election. (nak/dpa)

Note: The survey was conducted between September 4th and 7th. A total of 1107 people took part in the survey.