M.ichael Röger likes to show the beautiful Upper Swabia, as it used to be seen on postcards and how holidaymakers post it on Instagram today. Hilly landscape, lonely hamlets, lovely streams, forest clearings and in the background the Austrian Alps. When visibility is good, Lake Constance can still shimmer a little light blue. At the beginning of the 19th century, the people of Waldburg believed they could even see Montblanc from the family seat of the same name of the former imperial dynasty – until a researcher discovered that it was only the Bernese Alps.

The mayor of Waldburg goes to the hill on the outskirts of the place with a good 3000 inhabitants. “Now we need a few more cows, then the Oberschwaben kitsch is perfect.” Röger is not a native of Upper Swabia, he comes from the greater Stuttgart area and has been the mayor of the community since 1994. The state constituencies of Ravensburg and Wangen used to be firmly in the hands of the CDU. Today they are green. In Waldburg, the Greens achieved the best result in the Ravensburg state electoral district with 37.1 percent. Fifteen years ago, 58 percent of CDU politicians in this region were more the rule than the exception. Today the Greens are the second-strongest parliamentary group in many local councils. In no other party are the chances of a mandate so great at the moment, as long as one shows commitment and perhaps comes from “Fridays for Future”. A few days ago the regional association announced a new membership record: 15,000. That is a doubling within ten years.

When the Greens won their first mandates in the Upper Swabian communities, the Catholic CDU members blasphemed the bearded freaks in the rural communities: Greens don’t have to be buried, they are easier to compost. Today nobody dares to do that anymore. The Greens are a politically influential force in the region between Friedrichshafen and Biberach. The CDU can no longer rely on majorities even in rural areas. The long-prophesied decline of the Catholic-conservative electorate is now showing. Neither the tradition-conscious peasantry nor the Upper Swabian aristocracy, who used to hold many key positions in society, are still reliable pillars for the CDU.



The peasant war historian Peter Blickle wrote the much-quoted sentence that Upper Swabia is characterized by a “happy backwardness” – a secluded area in which monasteries and churches tower over the cities and the harvest calendar and the church year still determine the pace of life for the people. That has not been the case for at least two decades; the political consequences are now becoming apparent. Today Upper Swabia is a region of “ecological progressiveness”. Ravensburg offers an urban lifestyle that differs little from that in Heidelberg or Freiburg. Despite all the crises in recent years, there was full employment in Upper Swabia. The extraordinary economic strength, the large number of newcomers and the long work of the Greens have changed Upper Swabia.