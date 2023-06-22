WIt became clear last week how little power the Baden-Württemberg CDU state chairman Thomas Strobl still has in his party: In the parliamentary group meeting he had to accept his old adversary Thomas Blenke as the new state secretary. Strobl is said to have only unwillingly introduced him to the meeting.

The 35-year-old parliamentary group leader, Manuel Hagel, whom Strobl made CDU general secretary in 2016, has long set the tone in the CDU and the green-black coalition. The 63-year-old Strobl only sits in the passenger seat. After Blenke’s appointment, the opposition SPD immediately sneered that there were now two ministers in the Ministry of the Interior on Willy-Brandt-Strasse.