Home page politics

From: Bona Hyun

Split

Berlin re-elects the House of Representatives. Compared to 2021, the SPD is not at the top according to current survey values. © Monika Skolimowska/dpa

After the chaos election, Berlin will again elect the House of Representatives in 2023. The Greens are already critical of a possible coalition with the Union.

Berlin – In a month, Berliners will re-elect the House of Representatives. For election on February 12th 2023 will be the same candidates as in the 2021 election. The red-green-red coalition has ruled under the leadership of Franziska Giffey (SPD). It is not yet possible to say for sure what the chances are for the current Berlin government and whether a new coalition or constellation will be necessary after the re-election. For Greens lead candidate Bettina Jarasch it is at least clear that cooperation with the Union could be difficult.

Berlin election 2023: Greens top candidate Jarasch critical of a possible coalition with the Union

Before the Berlin elections, Jarasch was critical of a coalition with the CDU. “In the election on February 12, it will be decided whether the CDU will govern in the future or a progressive coalition,” she said daily mirror. The CDU had taken a completely wrong turn in the past few days, Jarasch reprimanded. She criticized the catalog of questions from the CDU parliamentary group, which they Events on New Year’s Eve for the meeting of the interior committee on Monday.

Among other things, the CDU inquired about the first names of the Germans who were arrested during the New Year’s Eve riots. This is an attempt to turn the incident on New Year’s Eve into an asylum debate and to divide society with discussions about first names.

CDU state and parliamentary group leader Kai Wegner had defended the catalog of questions for the interior committee and argued that it was important to know the names in order to be able to give “tailor-made answers” and to be able to reach the young people. He rejected criticism from the SPD and the Greens, who had accused the CDU of right-wing populism.

An Insa survey from December saw the CDU and SPD tied at the top of the Sunday question, each with 21 percent. It is unclear whether the recent turbulence could even give the CDU the sole lead in the survey. In any case, without the Greens, Wegner’s party’s coalition options are dwindling considerably. The SPD would probably have to serve as the majority procurer in a “Germany coalition”.

Berlin election will take place again in a month – court orders repeat election

One has never had to Election repeated in Berlin will. The red-green-red Senate fears nothing more than another series of breakdowns. Giffey has, according to the Rheinische Post assured that the elections would be better organized this time. Among other things, significantly more ballot papers, more ballot boxes and more poll workers are planned. Berlin’s new state returning officer, Stephan Bröchler, is also confident that there will be no new series of breakdowns in the repeat election on February 12 for the Berlin House of Representatives and the district parliaments.

The September 2021 vote was declared invalid by the Berlin Constitutional Court. The reason for this is the numerous shortcomings in the conduct of the Berlin elections in 2021. However, the judges did not order new elections.