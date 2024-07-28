CDU General Secretary Carsten Linnemann is in favor of completely cutting off citizen’s allowance for more than 100,000 people. “The statistics suggest that a six-figure number of people are fundamentally unwilling to accept a job,” Linnemann told the newspapers of the Funke media group. “If someone is fundamentally unwilling to accept a job, the state must assume that they are not in need. Benefit cuts of ten, 20 or 30 percent are not enough. Then basic security must be completely cut.”