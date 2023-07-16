Nfter repeated violence in Berlin’s outdoor pools, the new CDU general secretary Carsten Linnemann called for violent criminals to be punished consistently on the day of the crime. “There is a need for fast-track procedures against violent criminals, the judicial system must be organized accordingly,” Linnemann told the “Bild am Sonntag”. “Anyone who attacks people in the outdoor pool at noon has to sit in front of the judge in the evening and be sentenced. Even at the weekend.” The Code of Criminal Procedure gives it away. The penalty must also be fully exhausted, up to and including imprisonment.

According to the Code of Criminal Procedure, the public prosecutor’s office can apply for a decision in accelerated proceedings if the case is suitable for immediate hearing due to the simple facts or the clear evidence. The summary court may sentence the accused to a maximum of one year imprisonment.

Linnemann: The rule of law only works with deterrence

Last weekend there were violent clashes in outdoor pools in Neukölln and Kreuzberg. The Columbiabad in Neukölln was cleared again. The outdoor pool is known nationwide because there are often riots and problems with young people there. Parts of the district of Neukölln are considered a social hot spot.

Linnemann said that in principle the aim must be to immediately hold criminals accountable. “The strong rule of law only works with deterrence if the perpetrators have to expect that they will be sentenced on the same day and bear the consequences.” What is currently happening in the outdoor pools is also “simply antisocial,” said Linnemann. “Families who can’t afford a vacation or a pool in their own garden have to watch in the outdoor pool how young men, often with a migration background, become violent. They have the impression that the state is just watching.”