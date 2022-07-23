Home page politics

How to deal with climate activists who stick to the streets? The CDU wants to take them into custody preventively. The left sees it differently.

Munich – They stick to the streets and ensure two things: miles of traffic jams and media attention. This goes against the grain of the CDU, and they would like to arrest the activists in advance: In view of the blockade actions by climate activists, Secretary General Mario Czaja has called for tough action by the security authorities.

Czaja said: “Just like hooligans, blockers should be taken into preventive custody consistently and for as long as possible before actions are announced,” said Czaja world on Sunday. The newspaper, citing its own research, reported that activists from the group “Last Generation” had already blocked several hundred roads nationwide this year.

“Last Generation” lets roadblocks rest in summer – but only until autumn

Some of the activists stuck themselves to the asphalt with superglue so that the police couldn’t take them away. They even concreted their hands in concrete recently in Berlin. Berlin registered loudly Jerkin 149 blockades, Hesse 34, Baden-Württemberg 17, Bavaria eight, Saxony five, Brandenburg four, North Rhine-Westphalia and Bremen three. Hamburg has registered 213 “actions” by the group, which, however, also include gatherings.

In Berlin alone, 310 men and women were taken into custody and 67 criminal proceedings initiated. Of the Berlin courier even wrote of 800 criminal and administrative offense proceedings on July 20. A spokesman told the newspaper that most of the cases result in fines for coercion and resistance to law enforcement officials. If the accused defend themselves against it, there is a process.

Last week, the “Last Generation” announced that they would suspend their roadblocks over the summer. For the fall, the group announced campaigns again.

Berlin left speaks out against interference in investigations

A spokesman for the Federal Ministry of the Interior said Jerkin, the department takes the announcement of new campaigns in autumn very seriously. The Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution is also observing a growing influence of left-wing extremists on the climate movement.

The speaker continues: “Left-wing extremists from different parts of the scene are trying to shift democratic discourses, to supplement them with their own ideological positions, to radicalize social protest and to delegitimize the state and its institutions.” the protests.

On the other hand, the CDU now wants to take more preventive action – but not all parties see it that way: Berlin’s Senator for Justice Lena Kreck (left) spoke out firmly against interference in investigations. (cg with dpa)

