CDU General Secretary Carsten Linnemann is calling for far-reaching changes to citizens’ money. © CDU General Secretary Carsten Linnemann calls for “transit centers” for refugees.

The CDU is in favor of a far-reaching revision of citizens’ money. Secretary General Linnemann criticizes false incentives.

Berlin – CDU General Secretary Carsten Linnemann spoke out on Saturday in favor of far-reaching changes to citizens’ money. If the Union were to be part of the next federal government again, the principle of supporting and demanding would be enforced more strongly again, Linnemann announced in an interview with Editorial Network Germany (RND) at.

CDU calls for changes to citizens’ benefit – different name, different benefits

Above all, the CDU General Secretary is in favor of changing the name of the social benefit. The law introducing citizens’ money was passed in December 2022. Since the beginning of the year, unemployment benefit II – colloquially known as Hartz IV – has been renamed “citizens’ benefit”. For Linnemann, the name leads to false expectations in some parts of the population. “It gives the impression that everyone has a right to it. It doesn’t matter whether you can take care of yourself or not,” said the CDU politician. However, in the CDU’s opinion, the social benefit should not convey this impression. That’s why another name change is necessary.

Aside from the name, the Union is also calling for an overhaul of the benefits. “Anyone who is able to work and can take up work must do so. And anyone who receives support benefits even though they could work also has an obligation to pay, for example in the form of charitable activities,” said the Secretary General.

Citizens’ money: Linnemann calls for tougher sanctions – focus on citizens under 25

When it comes to citizens’ money, the Union also wants to place a greater focus on citizens under the age of 25 and also work more intensively with sanctions. “If they receive citizens’ money and do not accept offers for work or training, they must be held responsible and, if necessary, significant sanctions must be imposed,” demands Linnemann. Quick action is particularly necessary for this population group.

In the past few weeks, representatives of the Union have repeatedly criticized the traffic light coalition for citizens’ money and called for stronger enforcement. In September, Union parliamentary group vice-president Jens Spahn also called for financial sanctions for recipients who refused to work.

CDU criticism of citizens’ money: “If you can work, you should work”

“If you can work, you should work,” said Spahn and called for a debate about the consequences for people who do not accept a job that is offered. He doesn’t care about those who can’t work – because of illness, disability or a difficult phase in life. There should be appropriate, sensible support for them. (fd with dpa)