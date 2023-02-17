Home page politics

From: Jens Kiffmeier

Flights despite the climate crisis: in 2022, the ministers were often on government planes – and produced large CO₂ emissions. The CDU wanted to know exactly.

Berlin – For the economy, for peace: a foreign minister has to travel. Jokes used to be made about this, like this: “Two planes meet in the sky. Hans Dietrich Genscher sat in both.” Sure, the liberal was known for his travel diplomacy. During his service he circled the globe several times in the government aircraft, visited almost every country and was usually a step faster than many others. In the 1990s, frequent flying was still an expression of energy. It was heartily laughed at. At that time, climate change was not really taken seriously.

CO₂ emissions from government aircraft: Baerbock and Scholz have the worst climate balance

The times have changed. Nevertheless, one of Genscher’s successors in the Foreign Office has to continue jetting around the world. Last year, Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock (Greens) boarded the government aircraft of the German Air Mission Service a total of 67 times. This resulted in CO₂ emissions of 5000 tons and costs of around 7.6 million euros.

The climate balance is based on a request from the CDU. Under pressure from member of the Bundestag Tilmann Kuban, the federal government had to break down its CO₂ balance with the government airlines. She slaughtered with relish Picture-Newspaper the dates out. The undertone of the article suggested that the Greens are the biggest climate sinners in the traffic light coalition. It was not mentioned that this could also have something to do with the allocation of departments.

Willingness to fly in Germany: With 114 flights in government aircraft, Scholz is king

Of course, a foreign minister travels around the world more by plane than the education minister. In fact, according to the figures, flight activity increases with the importance of the resort. The leader is the Chancellor: Olaf Scholz managed 114 flights, which emitted almost 7200 tons of CO₂. For comparison: In Germany, around 7.91 tons of CO₂ are emitted per capita every year. Baerbock is in second place, followed by Economics Minister Robert Habeck (Greens), who had to eliminate gas bottlenecks as a result of the Ukraine war and traveled the world several times to do so. Its carbon footprint: almost 1900 tons of CO2 were emitted on 32 flights. Cost around 3.2 million euros.

Overall, the ministries led by the Greens caused around 60 percent of the CO₂ emissions of all ministerial flights with 7,000 tons. They are followed by the five SPD ministries with CO₂ emissions of around 2,900 tons. According to the media report, 1,200 tons of CO₂ are attributable to Boris Pistorius’ Ministry of Defense alone. And the FDP? With its three ministries, it still manages 1,300 tons of CO₂, with 1,100 tons alone going back to the flights of the Ministry of Finance under Christian Lindner.

Government planes and company cars: The CO₂ balance of the federal government is a topic again and again

But does that have to be? In times of climate crisis? The debate is not entirely new. It flares up again and again – whether on government planes or the fleet of company cars. While citizens are called upon to save energy and resources, politicians should set a good example. But in the day-to-day work of a minister, this is often difficult. The deadline pressure is too great.

There was a lot of excitement about the speed limit recently. According to experts, it should definitely help to improve the climate balance in the transport sector. But only one of 15 ministries has voluntarily imposed a speed limit of 120 on business trips. Only Federal Environment Minister Steffi Lemke (Greens) travels with a maximum speed limit, as the left recently found out with a request.

Government pilots: Criticism of the empty flights of the Bundeswehr’s readiness to fly

And there also seems to be potential for savings when it comes to flight readiness. Again and again the opposition asks the number of empty flights from the government airlines. They start around 500 times without passengers. Because the Bundeswehr’s readiness to fly is still stationed in Cologne/Bonn – while most members of the government have to be picked up in Berlin. In an interview with the dpa news agency at the beginning of the legislative period, left-wing politician Dietmar Bartsch complained that it was “climate policy madness”.

All the same, the Foreign Minister is already aware of the problem. She made her first visit to Spain a year ago by scheduled flight. Her spokesman told the Berliner Tagesspiegel at the time that the government plane was to be abandoned more often for the sake of the environment. But at that time Putin had not yet invaded Ukraine – and the world turned more slowly for the minister. These are all problems that one person had nothing to do with: Hans-Dietrich Genscher. (jkf)