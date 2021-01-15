At the 33rd party congress of the CDU, a new federal executive board and party chairman is elected. Friedrich Merz is running again for this post – this time with a chance of success.

Update from January 15, 4:39 p.m.: Also President of the Bundestag German politican want to CDU party congress For Friedrich Merz be right. He announced this at a preliminary meeting of the delegates from Baden-Württemberg, as it was called from among the participants.

The background for Schäuble’s preference is apparently the state election in Baden-Württemberg. According to Schäuble, he believes that with Merz at the head of the federal party you could mobilize more voters in his home region than with other chairmen.

Merz’s candidacy for the CDU chairmanship: JU boss Tilman Kuban wants to support him at the party conference

Update from January 15, 4:16 p.m .: The boss of Young Union, Tilman Kuban, has advertised his dream candidate again. “Friedrich Merz would be good for democracy, “he said in the” early start “of the ntv channel. He hopes that the people’s parties will become more distinguishable again: “He would ensure that the margins are smaller.”

But Merz will probably not win by a large margin. The JU boss expects a “heartbeat finale” between Merz and Armin Laschet. On the CDU party congress a runoff between two candidates will be necessary on Saturday if nobody receives more than 50 percent of all votes in the first ballot. A vote in the Junge Union in autumn 2020 showed that Merz is the favorite of the CDU youngsters. However, only around 20 percent of those eligible to vote at the time took part.

Friedrich Merz at the CDU party convention: will he get the most votes this time?

First report from January 15, 2:14 p.m .: Berlin – On January 15 and 16, the 33rd party congress of the CDU * will take place as a digital event. On this not only the entire federal board is elected, but also a new one Party leader. The candidates for this post are Norbert Röttgen, Friedrich Merz and Armin Laschet. Minister of Health Jens Spahn renounces a candidacy, but has become a deputy of Armin Laschet let set up.

From a survey by Infratest-Dimap for the ARD-Germany trend from January 7, 2021 shows that Friedrich Merz currently among the supporters of CDU is ahead with 29 percent. For Armin Laschet * and Norbert Röttgen According to the results of the study, 25 percent would currently vote. Despite the fact that Merz is ahead, he has lost 10 percentage points compared to November. Lash on the other hand was able to gain 10 percentage points. Further surveys sometimes result in an even closer race.

CDU party congress: Friedrich Merz leads the survey, but loses support

It is currently unclear whether the future party leader will CDU is also set up as a candidate for chancellor. This still has to be agreed with the CSU be clarified. According to a survey for the ARD-GermanyTrend hold 35 percent of eligible voters and 40 percent of Union voters Friedrich Merz for a suitable Union Chancellor candidate. He is only behind in the polls Markus Söder (CSU).

Friedrich Merz is a lawyer and financial expert and comes from the Sauerland. The 64-year-old already applied to be the Chancellor’s successor at the federal party conference at the end of 2018 Angela Merkel. However, it won Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauerwho announced her resignation last year. Merz is seen by many as the leading figure of the conservatives. He wanted to be contrary to his rival Kramp-Karrenbauer stronger the conservative profile of the CDU emphasize.

Friedrich Merz: Digitization and energy policy as priorities

Before the outbreak of the Corona*-Pandemic was Merz very present in the media and was perceived by many as a particularly ambitious candidate. Since the Corona crisis however, it makes itself less noticeable. In politics talk shows, he made only a few comments on current politics. Most recently he criticized the resolutions of the EU special summit on the EU budget framework and the Corona reconstruction fund *.

Merz advertises itself as an innovator to whom the topics of digitization and energy policy are important. He also seeks to broaden the foundations of the party. In this way, conservatives and liberals should be better integrated. In addition, according to his own statement, action must be taken against right-wing radicalism in Germany. He stands for a market economy orientation – also in climate policy. In his opinion, a climate policy like that shouldn’t be allowed corona-Politics go hand in hand with restrictions on fundamental rights or economic life. A coalition with the Greens * he does not rule out, however. On the contrary: In June he pleaded for one in a Spiegel interview black-green government coalition.

Criticism of Merz: Legislative vote on rape in marriage

Merz is primarily accused of inadequate innovation and, as a result, partly of backward-looking thinking and acting. Many observers also question his ability to work in a team and criticize that he is too self-absorbed. He is accused of still seeking personal revenge against Angela Merkel* and smell attacks and intrigues against him at every opportunity.

He was particularly criticized after he was doubtful about his attitude towards a homosexual Chancellor said: “As long as this is within the framework of the law and as long as it does not affect children – at this point, however, an absolute limit has been reached – this is not an issue for public discussion”. He also repeatedly attracted attention with derogatory comments to women, which he dismissed as humor and irony. In this context, will Merz continues to be accused of having voted in the Bundestag in 1997 against the law that would make marital rape a criminal offense.

Merz as the future party chairman? Support from the Junge Union

Even though Merz has lost support since November 2020, he is fighting for the CDU chair * according to current polls, still ahead of its competitors. At the base of the party rejoices Merz great popularity. He will need this in the fight for the post of party chairman because, unlike his competitors, he is not represented on a top committee. Is particularly popular Merz at the North German and East German regional associations. Also the Young Union has chosen him as her favorite candidate for party leadership. (at) Merkur.de is part of the Ippen-Digital network.