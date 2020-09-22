The election campaign for the CDU chairmanship seems to be dragging on for an agonizingly long time. Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer now wants to take the next step. Not without worries.

Berlin – CDU leader Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer Heralds the hot phase in the election campaign of her successor candidates: She has invited the three applicants for the party chairmanship to Berlin for the coming week.

The Meeting at the party headquarters will take place on Monday afternoon, said Kramp-Karrenbauer the portal n-tv.de. It should be about “how the way to the party congress is going and what central events can possibly be organized by the party headquarters”.

CDU chairmanship: Kramp-Karrenbauer heralds the hot phase of the struggle – and hopes for “undamaged” candidates

At the same time, with a view to the upcoming change in leadership at the CDU *, Kramp-Karrenbauer emphasized that it was about one fair election campaign for the party leadership to design so that “this open, democratic race does not turn into a ruinous competition” – she had already warned against such a race in midsummer. You yourself will do everything possible to ensure that the party congress is harmonious. All three applicants should go to the party congress and come out again unscathed.

At the meeting in Konrad Adenauer House should also be discussed about allowing two digital “townhalls” to take place. There, delegates can put questions to applicants via video or email. In addition, according to Kramp-Karrenbauer, it should be about the course of the party congress – about how long the three application speeches will be.

Merz, Laschet, Röttgen: who will be the new CDU boss?

At the party conference in Stuttgart on December 4th, the 1001 delegates will elect the new CDU chairman. The Prime Minister of North Rhine-Westphalia also applied Armin Laschet the former CDU parliamentary group leader Friedrich Merz * and the chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee, Norbert Röttgen*. Merz had only caused a stir with several statements at the weekend.

Kramp-Karrenbauer announced her withdrawal from the CDU chairmanship in February. She had opposed Merz and at the party conference in Hamburg in 2018 Health Minister Jens Spahn, who supported Laschet’s candidacy. Kramp-Karrenbauer’s election was preceded by eight regional conferences with the three applicants, in which more than 14,000 party members had participated. There will be no such events this time due to the corona.

Röttgen, however, is thinking of another campaign coup: He has invited Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) to a meeting. (AFP / fn) *Merkur.de is part of the Ippen-Digital network.