Until many people have been vaccinated, the infection process must be limited with a hard lockdown, says the North Rhine-Westphalian Prime Minister. The group of country leaders and chancellor should therefore meet this week.

D.The North Rhine-Westphalian Prime Minister Armin Laschet has spoken out in favor of a hard and short lockdown in April in view of the third corona wave. With such a “bridge lockdown”, the time had to be bridged until many people were vaccinated, said the CDU federal chairman on Monday after a visit to the vaccination center in the city region of Aachen together with the president of the Interdisciplinary Association for Intensive Care and Emergency Medicine (Divi) , Gernot Marx. Against this background, Laschet spoke out in favor of bringing forward the round of Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) with the prime ministers of the federal states planned for April 12th for the coming days.

The situation requires “that we step up again in many areas and move towards lockdown,” said Laschet. In his assessment, he agreed with many Prime Ministers, the Chancellor and Federal Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU). More speed and clear decisions are now necessary. The round of prime ministers with Merkel must meet in attendance this week. “We must not experience another prime ministerial conference like we did last time. With hours of discussion, with hours of time out. “

Less private contacts would be needed, said Laschet with a view to his demand for a “bridge lockdown”. This could also mean exit restrictions in the evening and night. These are an effective means of reducing contacts in private spaces. In addition, you have to focus on what is necessary in day-care centers and schools – while at the same time safeguarding yourself through comprehensive and closely-timed tests.

More must also be done in the home office area. “There are still far too many people on the move to work,” said Laschet. In the two to three weeks of the lockdown, the home office offensive of the economy must move forward again. To this end, the federal government will speak to the trade associations again this week about testing. In addition, the catering had to be closed, and there had to be a further reduction in the entire leisure area.