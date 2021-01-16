No sooner has NRW’s Prime Minister been elected as CDU boss than the defeated Merz straddles him. Will the split in the CDU continue?

BERLIN taz | Friedrich Merz lowers his head briefly twice, then Armin Laschet smiles over at him. The two give each other a fist bump due to the corona. For a brief moment it looks like there is a connection between the two men. Whether Laschet can hold such a position with his competitor and, above all, with his supporters, or whether he can narrow the split in the CDU, will be one of the decisive questions in the coming months.

The party congress has just named Laschet the new CDU leader. General Secretary Paul Ziemiak has announced the result of the digital runoff election. 521 votes for Laschet, 466 for Merz. Merz, the hope for the CDU right, has failed for the second time. And again it is close, if not as much as two years ago in Hamburg, when he was defeated by Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer. But the party is still divided.

That morning the delegates thought anything was possible. The race was open, it was said. Even that Norbert Röttgen, who started out as an outsider and then put down a considerable election campaign, will become CDU boss. At a quarter to ten, Laschet, the Prime Minister of North Rhine-Westphalia, is standing at the lectern in the exhibition hall in Berlin. It’s an unfamiliar situation. The hall in front of him is empty, only the five members of the conference presidium are seated at a table. Laschet speaks into a camera to the delegates who are sitting at their screens at home.

Ability to Compromise

But Laschet might give the best speech of his life. Told by his father, who used to be a miner. He taught him that it was crucial whether you could rely on each other. He speaks of the storming of the Capitol and the murder of the Kassel district president and how dangerous the poison of the split is. “I keep hearing the sentence: You have to be able to polarize,” says Laschet. “I say: No, you don’t have to.” Polarizing is easy, anyone can do that. On the other hand, he wanted to “integrate, keep society together”.

Laschet presents himself as a reconciler, as a team player and as the one who stays on course in the middle. And he plays on his experience as head of government. No words were enough for trust, one had to “master the tools of the trade for a middle-class policy” – namely the ability to compromise. At the end, for a quarter of an hour, the three candidates are allowed to speak, and he holds his father’s badge in front of the camera. He may not be the man of the perfect production, he says. “But I am Armin Laschet. That’s something you can rely on.”

Merz wanted to modernize leadership, Röttgen

Merz Rede, on the other hand, remains below expectations as it did two years ago. He brings his business skills to the table, sets himself apart from the AfD and demands that politics be wrestled with passion again. “We have to bring the political controversy back to the middle,” he says. The former supervisory board of the asset manager Blackrock in Germany is also demanding the candidacy for chancellor. His claim is “leadership of this party, but also leadership of our country,” he says.

And then he wants to say “something about women too”. He would have an old picture there, it would be imputed to him. “If that were the case, my daughters would have shown me the yellow card long ago and my wife would not have married me 40 years ago.” That should probably not have convinced the undecided among the nearly 350 female delegates.

Röttgen, the foreign politician, is third. He’s nervous, you can tell. “It’s really only about one thing: future skills,” he says, fully relying on the profile as a modernizer that he developed during the party’s internal election campaign. Röttgen emphasizes that it is “not a camp” – that is, it can be communicated in all party currents. But it’s not enough. Röttgen fell out in the first ballot, a third of his supporters switched to Merz in the second, two thirds for Laschet.

Will Merz stay on board?

When the winner has been determined, Laschet thanks for the fair process. Röttgen congratulates and emphasizes that the competition is now over and Laschet can rely on his support. He is later elected to the Presidium. And Merz? He leaves it at the congratulations. He does not want to move into the committees. So will what happened after the election two years ago be repeated? That Merz will not be involved and that his supporters will make life difficult for the new chairman?

The party congress is just over when the news is running through the agencies that Merz is offering Laschet the opportunity to join the current federal government as Minister of Economics. For that Peter Altmaier would have to go. In the middle of the pandemic, eight months before the federal election. The Chancellor immediately rejects him. A government reshuffle is not planned, she says.

Merz advance does not give a good idea. Laschet had just said in his closing statement how important it was for him to involve Merz. It wants to talk to him about it. But Merz doesn’t wait for that.

However, the situation today is different from 2018. Everyone has seen how the dispute in the CDU – and also with the CSU – can drag the party into a downward spiral. Merz supporter Thomas Strobl, Minister of the Interior in Baden-Württemberg, says: “I will loyally support the new chairman without any reservation.” In Baden-Württmeberg there are state elections in March, there are a total of six this year, plus the federal election in September. That could discipline the party. Carsten Linnemann, head of the SME Association, begs that Merz move into the presidium. “I think it’s very important that he stays on board,” he says at Phoenix.

The choice has to be confirmed by postal vote

In between, Health Minister Jens Spahn, who starts in the team with Laschet as Deputy Chairman, causes irritation. In the question and answer session about the introductory speeches, which are actually intended for questions from the simple delegates, he suddenly speaks up – but he doesn’t want to ask. Instead, he advertises Laschet, his team partner. “Armin Laschet has shown that he can bring the country together, that he can bring the party together. He lives solidarity, ”says Spahn. This could well be seen as a foul by Merz supporters. In the election for the deputy chairman, Spahn received by far the worst result.

Overall, the digital party congress, including the elections, went surprisingly smoothly. A delegate can’t get his question across because he can’t be heard. In addition, according to General Secretary Paul Ziemiak, there have been hacker attacks, mainly from abroad. But these could be fended off, so Ziemiak. The attacks were “not funny”.

Because the result of a digital election is not legally binding, the delegates now have to confirm Laschet in a postal ballot and also the board members. How many delegates there vote for NRW’s Prime Minister will also be a sign of whether the Merz supporters are ready to give him a chance. The result will be available next Friday. Only then is Laschet officially the new party leader. For the CDU, the next person to be dealt with is the decision of who should be candidate for chancellor.