The Union finally wants to present an election program next week. We are already working on it – but the planned easements are even met with skepticism internally.

Berlin – The Union still has no election platform for the upcoming federal election * – as the last of the parties represented in parliament. After all: The CDU * has meanwhile played its first mind games before a planned program retreat next weekend.

One of the main thrusts of a collection of ideas divided into nine chapters: tax relief. However, the Christian Democrats are already feeling a problem that the Greens have been struggling with since the launch of their election program * in the spring: Harsh criticism from the competition. The SPD and the Left, among others, have already taken fire on the first small collage of election promises.

Bundestag election: CDU wants tax relief – but there are even internal warnings

In the paper for the joint election program of the CDU and CSU it says among other things: “We want to increase the employee lump sum to 1250 euros in order to relieve above all employees with low and middle incomes.” According to information from the dpa on Monday, however, still unclear whether such relief will actually be in the election manifesto in the end. Much is under financial reserve, it said. There were also some square brackets – an indication that also pointed to problems at the corona summits of the federal government. In the collection of ideas it often said: “financially effective”.

Because according to the report, in addition to possible relief for citizens, a corporate tax reform was also discussed in the retreat of the CDU presidium. There were also warnings in the group: Germany may face a huge budget deficit for the next legislative period, among other things because of the corona pandemic. There are problems on the income side and expenses that are far too high. Massive relief is completely unrealistic, it said.

According to the dpa information, the papers circulating in the media are suggestions from the associations and federal specialist committees of the CDU. It is not about a draft of the election program, it was emphasized in the Union. Many details of the collections of ideas would probably not be found in the election manifesto, it said. In addition, the papers are not united between the CDU and CSU *. Only individual points and suggestions were discussed.

Electoral program of the Union: Söder and Laschet will present it next week – criticism from the SPD and the left already now

The leaders of the CDU and CSU want to finally agree on the common election program at a retreat next Sunday and Monday in Berlin. Chancellor candidate and CDU boss Armin Laschet * will then publicly present the manifesto together with the CSU chairman and Bavarian Prime Minister Markus Söder *.

Of course, the competition did not wait that long with criticism. “While Armin Laschet theorises of a decade of modernization, the CDU and CSU are putting their old hats back in the shop window: tax cuts, especially for top earners, subsidies for companies and all that without new debt,” quoted the Rheinische Post the parliamentary manager of the SPD, Carsten Schneider. The Union is no longer even bothering to explain some of the financing plans.

The left-wing financial politician Victor Perli was in the same vein: the program was “dubious in terms of financial policy”, he judged on Tuesday in the short message service Twitter. “Anyone who simultaneously promises tax cuts for corporations and the rich, more investments and a ban on loans for the state (” debt brake “) is kidding the citizens.”

CDU: First ideas on the long-awaited election program – the most important contents at a glance

The collection of ideas is divided into nine chapters – although the final design may be tailored differently. Each chapter begins with the words “Our Union Promise:”.

in the Finance chapter it says, among other things, that the income tax rate should be stretched. The Union is therefore thinking about noticeably increasing the amount from which the marginal tax rate of 42 percent is due. The income limit for mini jobs is to rise from 450 euros to 550 euros per month. In order to be able to provide better private provisions, among other things, the tax-free lump sum for employees is to increase from 1000 to 1250 euros per year.

From an increase in the Retirement age beyond the gradual increase to 67 years, as some experts suggest, is not mentioned in the proposals. Rather, they want to prevent double taxation of pensions in order to strengthen confidence in old-age provision. A pension reform is being considered, which provides for higher discounts in the event of early retirement. On the other hand, those who work beyond the current retirement age of 67 should receive more pensions.

To get more people's desire from Home According to these ideas, suitable instruments are to be developed with the Kreditanstalt für Wiederaufbau. In addition, it is said that the federal states will be able to grant an exemption for real estate transfer tax when purchasing owner-occupied living space of 250,000 euros per adult plus 100,000 euros per child.

In the proposals for sustainable growth as well Climate and environmental protection it can be read that the Union wants a CO2 price to arise on the market earlier than planned from 2025. Investments in air conditioning technologies and energy efficiency to reduce CO2 should be better tax deductible, including through contracts for differences and special depreciation. In addition, they want to support people in buying particularly resource-saving digital technologies. There should also be a "solar package" for the energy supply.

To … more "Animal welfare" To achieve this, it is proposed to enact a so-called Animal Welfare Stable Promotion Act and to develop emission-neutral model stalls. "More animal welfare is available for five cents per meal. With the moderate surcharge, the conversion is possible," it says in the paper.

