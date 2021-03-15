The elections in Baden-Württemberg and Rhineland-Palatinate turned into a debacle for the CDU. But now a Groko dispute threatens. CDU boss Laschet made a statement on Monday.

The state elections in Rhineland-Palatinate and Baden-Württemberg were a disaster for the CDU.

CDU boss Armin Laschet wants to speak in the early afternoon (see first report).

Internally, he is said to have distributed against the SPD. CSU boss Söder also adds (see update from March 15, 11:59 a.m.).

Update from March 15, 12:45 p.m .: The focus is on CDU boss Armin Laschet. He is now responsible for getting the CDU on the right course together with the CSU. Above all, there needs to be higher levels of approval among the population. That is why Laschet has called on his party to make a joint effort before the federal election. According to information from the German Press Agency from participants in a digital board meeting, Laschet said that it was not given by God that the CDU would provide the Federal Chancellor. “We have to fight,” he is said to have demanded.

At the same time, according to this information, Laschet again criticized the behavior of some members of the Union in the mask affair. The common good must again be formative for a mandate. If someone wants to be a mask seller, he should do so – but without a mandate. As a consequence, the board wanted to adopt a code of conduct for officials and elected officials down to the municipal level.

CDU boss Armin Laschet bursts the collar internally – coalition partner SPD in his sights

Update from March 15, 11:59 a.m .: CDU boss Armin Laschet can certainly imagine a nicer start to the week. After the election debacle for the CDU in the state elections on Sunday (see first report) some tasks now come to him. The Union is currently not gaining any momentum at the start of the super election year 2021.

And it is also becoming increasingly uncomfortable within the coalition. After the re-election of Malu Dreyer in Rhineland-Palatinate on Sunday, the SPD had a big grin on its lips. Your candidate for Chancellor, Olaf Scholz, proudly emphasized that a coalition would be possible without the Union.

Laschet shouldn’t be pleased at all. It was quiet around him on Sunday. The Presidium then met on Monday morning. As the image Laschet is said to have said: “This is not the way to deal with our ministers. You can’t go on like this in the next six months. “The SPD would have to” consider whether they want to oppose the government or rule. “

And CSU boss Markus Söder also reported against the SPD on Monday morning: Chancellor candidate Scholz could not “cheat his way out”. The SPD is also involved in the government and cannot just point a finger at the Union. “The attacks by the SPD chairman are dishonest and are also not acceptable.” He criticizes Scholz, because as finance minister he is on board with every economic aid and its consultations.

CDU after the state elections: Laschet gives a press conference at 1.30 p.m.

First report from March 15, 6:37 a.m .: Düsseldorf – Shortly before the general election, the Christian Democrats are in a deep crisis. Instead of bringing new wind to the CDU and strengthening it for the election campaign, Armin Laschet’s party is in trouble up to the head. Corruption scandals, poor crisis management and disastrous election results are troubling the new CDU party leader. After the historically bad election Sunday, Armin Laschet wants to take a stand in a press conference on Monday at 1.30 p.m.

State elections in Baden-Württemberg and Rhineland-Palatinate – failure was inevitable

For Armin Laschet, who has only been the new party leader for two months, the two electoral defeats in Baden-Württemberg and Rhineland-Palatinate come at an extremely inopportune time. Shortly before the federal election, the CDU has an extremely poor profile at the state and federal level. The support gained by the Chancellor’s crisis management is also shrinking from week to week. The corruption scandals and poor vaccination management are further exacerbating the crisis. The CDU is not in one, but in several crises.

Right now, the CDU needs a convincing candidate for Chancellor, which it has not yet had. Although there has been a new elected top since January, the question of the chancellorship has not yet been clarified. The CDU boss would naturally have the task of getting himself into the running as a candidate for chancellor, but Laschet has not yet been able to convince. Right now, when the CDU urgently needs solutions to stop the downward spiral, the CDU lacks a strong draft horse. It remains to be seen whether Laschet will make the chancellor question an issue at the press conference on Monday and how he will explain the poor election result so shortly before the general election.

After state elections: Chancellor question is resolved between Söder and Laschet

On the other hand, Armin Laschet can blossom as a crisis manager in these gloomy times and thus finally gain the necessary profile for a candidate for chancellor. Former Interior Minister Thomas de Maizière also supports Armin Laschet’s approach: “I can tell you, however, that Laschet will find clear words – on the election result, but also on the question of the timetable,” said de Maizière on Sunday evening at “Anne Will”. But de Maizière also sees the CDU’s clear problems: “It is clear that things cannot go on as before. It is also clear that the content must become clearer ”. De Maizière also sees the chancellor’s question not yet finally settled. In his opinion, this question must be clarified personally between Markus Söder and Armin Laschet. (phf) * Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.

