Cooperation with the AfD is unthinkable for CDU leader Merz. The CDU’s direction in the state elections in Saxony and Thuringia is clear to him.

Meerane – At the start of the joint election campaign for the state elections in Saxony and Thuringia, CDU Federal Chairman Friedrich Merz warned against the nationalism of the AfD warned. At the start of the election campaign of the two regional associations in Meerane, Saxony, he stressed that there would be no cooperation with the AfD. According to his own statements, the CDU leader is concerned with keeping the country in the middle.

“Conservative, liberal, social – all right, but not nationalistic. We are also patriots in the CDU,” said Merz. The patriot, which is the role the CDU sees itself in, loves his country, while nationalists hate other countries – that is the difference. There are no compromises. According to Merz, not only Germany, but the whole of Europe is watching the elections.

CDU leader Merz speaks at the start of the CDU Saxony and Thuringia election campaign. © picture alliance/dpa | Jan Woitas

Praise for Mario Voigt’s TV duel with Björn Höcke – BSW question remains open

Merz also praised Thuringian top candidate Mario Voigt for his TV duel with the Thuringian AfD leader Björn HöckeVoigt had thus managed to “take the mask off his face a little”. Voigt had “earned the greatest respect and thanks” for the discussion, said the CDU federal chairman. Höcke subsequently had problems within his party because he had been too soft, too gentle, too friendly in the discussion with Voigt.

While a clear stance was taken against the AfD, the alliance remained Sarah Wagenknecht (BSW) has been largely ignored by Merz. In any case, there is a need for discussion about how to deal with the BSW, which came in third place again in recent polls.

CDU in second place in polls for Saxony and Thuringia

In Thuringia, the CDU came in second place with 22 percent in an Insa survey at the end of June, just ahead of the BSW (20 percent) and well behind the AfD (29 percent). In Saxony, the CDU was recently at a Infratest survey with 29 percent, just behind the AfD (30 percent), while here too the BSW followed in third place with 15 percent.

The election campaign kicked off together with the Saxon Prime Minister Michael Kretschmer and the Thuringian state chairman Mario Voigt on Thursday evening (July 18). State elections are scheduled for September 1 in both states. Brandenburg also began its election campaign. However, the state elections there will not take place until September 22. (lismah with dpa)