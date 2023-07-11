Home page politics

The former President of the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution and CDU politician: Hans-Georg Maassen. © Martin Schutt/dpa

The exclusion of the former Federal Constitutional Protection President Maassen from the CDU has been rejected by a district party court of the CDU in Thuringia.

Erfurt – A CDU district party court in Thuringia has rejected the exclusion of former Federal Constitutional Protection President Hans-Georg Maaßen from the CDU. This emerges from a decision by the committee, which was disseminated from Maaßen’s environment and is available to the dpa. Several media had previously reported.

