Thomas Jarzombek, the education and research policy spokesman for the CDU/CSU parliamentary group, has expressed his disappointment with the answers to a hundred questions about the funding scandal from the Federal Ministry of Education (BMBF). Federal Education Minister Bettina Stark-Watzinger (FDP) is missing another opportunity to fully clarify the events that have been criticized, he told the FAZ. “Anyone who comes up with the idea of ​​answering 86 questions in context when faced with 100 questions does not want to create transparency.”