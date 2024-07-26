Thomas Jarzombek, the education and research policy spokesman for the CDU/CSU parliamentary group, has expressed his disappointment with the answers to a hundred questions about the funding scandal from the Federal Ministry of Education (BMBF). Federal Education Minister Bettina Stark-Watzinger (FDP) is missing another opportunity to fully clarify the events that have been criticized, he told the FAZ. “Anyone who comes up with the idea of answering 86 questions in context when faced with 100 questions does not want to create transparency.”
