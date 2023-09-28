Home page politics

From: Felix Durach

Merz is being criticized for his dentist statement about asylum seekers in Germany. His party cuts the scene from the video – and then puts it back in.

Berlin – Friedrich Merz caused quite a stir on Wednesday evening with his statements about the traffic light coalition’s asylum policy. The chairman of the CDU criticized the fact that parts of the federal government were denying the existence of so-called pull factors. The 67-year-old cited health care in Germany as an example of this. Finally, Merz said about rejected asylum seekers in Germany: “They sit at the doctor and have their teeth redone, and the German citizens next door don’t get any appointments.”

Merz criticized after “dentist” statements – SPD and Greens speak of division

The sentence subsequently caused sharp criticism of the CDU party leader. Representatives of the SPD and the Greens in particular accused Merz of populism and division. The SPD’s leading candidate in the Bavaria election, Florian von Brunn, wrote in response to the statements on X (formerly Twitter): “Anyone who talks like Merz is usually with the AfD.”

Asylum seekers at the dentist: CDU cuts explosive Merz attack from video

The Union faction distributed the statements on X on Wednesday evening. However, without the explosive sentence about asylum seekers and dentures. The CDU/CSU faction account shared a short video of Merz’s statements on the talk show “Welt-Talk”. However, the shared video was almost 14 seconds shorter than the original video, which the Welt television channel also broadcast on X. The CDU leader’s comments about the health system as a pull factor were missing.

Was the process a conscious cut in order to take some of the explosiveness out of the debate? No. As the CDU/CSU parliamentary group told the on Thursday Picture explained that the cut was not intentional. The faction simply did not recognize the explosiveness of the statement. On Thursday afternoon, the group uploaded the video clip to X again – this time with the statements.

Merz too cheeky in the Union? Parallel to statements about AfD cooperation

However, it would not have been the first time that Merz’s statements went beyond his party’s course. The most prominent example was the CDU party leader’s statements about cooperation with the AfD. In the ZDF “summer interview,” Merz did not rule out collaboration with the right-wing populists at the local level. Bavaria’s Prime Minister Markus Söder and Berlin’s Governing Mayor Kai Wegener, among others, then distanced themselves from the statements.

Merz then rowed back and made it clear that there would be no cooperation with the AfD at the local level either. The CDU chairman insisted that he had not said otherwise. CDU General Secretary Carsten Linnemann then had to play crisis manager and called on the CDU to show unity in an interview with the Funke media group. He was “irritated that some in the party led the debate about the statements from the summer interview on Twitter.” This “only harms the CDU”.

Merz also subsequently acknowledged errors in the CDU leader’s statements last fall about alleged social tourism by refugees from Ukraine. “That was an inaccurate description of a problem that could be observed in individual cases,” Merz said at the time.

“Completely right”: CDU man Amthor defends Merz’s statements

But when it comes to the debate about asylum policy, the chairman seems to be exactly on the party line. This time the group is fully behind Merz. About the newly uploaded video, the Union faction wrote on This also applies to dental treatments and dentures.”

And individual politicians in the party also support Merz. The CDU MP Philipp Amthor defended his party leader’s statements on rtl/ntv. “Due to the uncontrolled immigration, which we are also experiencing as a result of this traffic light policy, we are of course putting a lot of pressure on the infrastructure in this country.” This also includes health care. According to Amthor, it is “completely right” for Merz to address these problems. With regard to the criticism from the traffic light coalition, Amthor said that there was no need for “notes from Ricarda Lang and Nancy Faeser.”

Weber also supports Merz – “addresses what people are saying on the street”

“Friedrich Merz speaks to what people are saying on the street,” said the deputy CSU chairman and head of the Christian Democratic European party family EVP, Manfred Weber (CSU) on Deutschlandfunk. “When I’m out in Bavaria during the election campaign, these are the issues that interest and move people.”

However, his group did not respond to the CDU leader’s claim that German citizens would no longer be able to get dentist appointments because of the number of asylum seekers. (fd/dpa)