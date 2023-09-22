Home page politics

From: Nadia Austel

Release the wolf to be shot? The CDU and CSU criticize the “delaying tactics of the federal government”. Their inaction borders on “failure to provide assistance”.

Berlin – Tomorrow, Friday (September 22nd), a motion from the CDU/CSU entitled “Protect people and grazing animals – hunt predators” will be debated in the German Bundestag. Federal Agriculture Minister Cem Özdemir (Greens) is already the next after Federal Environment Minister Steffi Lemke second high-ranking Green Party politician who is in favor of easing the protective measures for wolves. Grazing livestock farmers in particular need “more support and security” in the fight against predators, says Özdemir.

The agricultural policy spokesman for the CDU/CSU parliamentary group, Albert Stegemann, prefaces the debate with clear words. He explained to the German Press Agency (dpa): “Fences alone don’t help against wolves. The traffic light parties should have understood that by now.” The grazing livestock owners and people in rural regions expected the federal government to come up with a “practical concept to regulate the wolf population,” Stegemann continued.

Wolf in Germany: Pressure on the federal government is increasing – “ideologically motivated stalling tactics”

This also necessarily includes controlled hunting of wolves. “The protection of people and animals must have the same priority as the protection of species,” he added. The CDU politician and responsible rapporteur Hans-Jürgen Thies also emphasizes to the dpa these demands. He also sharply criticized the traffic light coalition for the lack of a release to date: “The federal government’s ideologically motivated stalling tactics are no longer tolerable,” said Thies.

In doing so, they “completely ignore the needs of grazing livestock farmers”. Federal Minister Lemke’s argument that the wolf has not yet reached a “favorable conservation status” is “not only pretextual, but simply wrong,” continued Thies. The “inaction of the federal government” in this area borders on “failure to provide assistance to the rural population”.

The wolf population in Germany is increasing and politicians are debating whether to make shooting easier. (Archive image) © David & Micha Sheldon/Imago/Archive image

Annoyance in Germany: “Stop romanticizing the wolf”

The deputy chairman of the CDU/CSU parliamentary group, Steffen Bilger, emphasized: “The annoyance of people in rural areas with a federal government that talks a lot on the subject of wolves but does little is enormous.” Pasture owners in particular felt their professional existence was increasingly threatened by damage caused by wolves. The Green Federal Ministers Lemke and Özdemir would only pretend to take a “harder approach”. However, the federal government only wants to act once the wolf has killed grazing animals. “We, on the other hand, want to prevent wolf attacks from occurring at all,” says Bilger.

The environmental policy spokeswoman for the CDU/CSU, Anja Weisgerber, also demanded: “The romanticization of wolves must finally end. The wolf population is growing unabated.” The favorable conservation status has long been reached in Germany. It is therefore necessary that not only so-called problem wolves are hunted, Weisgerber explained to the dpa: “In general, wolf populations must be controlled and kept small.”

Germany and the big bad wolf? “The wolf belongs here”

Weisgerber also directed direct criticism at Federal Environment Minister Lemke. They can no longer “hide behind EU law”. Active management to limit stocks is already legally possible today. “Steffi Lemke finally has to get to the root of the problem. Our suggestions for this are on the table,” said Weisgerber.

Wolf expert Dr. Antje Oldenburg from Nabu Heidekreis, however, sees it differently. From the conservationist’s point of view, the entire debate is rather unsatisfactory: “It’s all taking place on a very emotional pro-contra track.” She regularly states: “There is relatively little basic knowledge about wolves.” The fact is: “The wolf belongs here, belongs here in the ecosystem.” The fact that he has settled back in German forests after 150 years of absence should therefore be viewed as positive. (na/dpa)