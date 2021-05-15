Unational parliamentary group leader Ralph Brinkhaus wants to keep his post after the federal election. “I would like to remain chairman of the parliamentary group,” said the CDU politician of the Rheinische Post.

On speculation that the office could fall to the previous health minister Jens Spahn (CDU), who stood in the fight for party chairmanship as a team with Armin Laschet, Brinkhaus said: “First, the parliamentary group chairman is elected. And secondly, according to my information, Armin Laschet has so far made only one personal decision: namely that he would like to become the next Federal Chancellor. And I support that. “

Praise for Merz’s decision

Laschet has announced that he does not want to set up a shadow cabinet. So far, he has only made it clear that he wants to bring the economic expert Friedrich Merz into his campaign team. Brinkhaus welcomed this: “The conscious sign for Friedrich Merz was important because the competitive situation between him and Armin Laschet kept the party in suspense for a long time,” he said. “That Friedrich Merz is now joining the ranks, acknowledging that he is a member of the Laschet team and doing everything to ensure that Armin Laschet becomes Chancellor, is a good signal.”

With a view to the tense relationship between Laschet and CSU boss Markus Söder, Brinkhaus said: “The Bavarian voters expect the unity of the Union on the one hand, and the independence of the CSU on the other. In this respect, everything is OK. The CDU and CSU work very closely together in the parliamentary group. We coordinate well and closely with Armin Laschet and Markus Söder. I think that at the moment every word from Munich is too heavily weighted and overinterpreted. “