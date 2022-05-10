Home page politics

Of: Patrick Mayer

Criticized for his Ukraine policy: Chancellor OLaf Scholz (SPD). © IMAGO / NurPhoto

The criticism of Chancellor Olaf Scholz because of his Ukraine policy is reflected in a survey. The forecast for the NRW state elections is also rather bitter for the SPD.

Munich/Berlin – Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) has been heavily criticized for his policies in the Ukraine conflict. Friedrich Merz from the CDU, leader of the opposition in the German Bundestag, accuses the head of government of “hesitation, procrastination and timidity” in his leadership style.

Survey before the NRW state elections: CDU is well ahead of the SPD nationwide

The coalition partners in the “traffic light” are also putting pressure on. The chairwoman of the defense committee, Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann from the FDP, recently said repeatedly that Germany was wasting weeks with a view to delivering heavy weapons to Kyiv. Said criticism is evidently also noticeable in the favor of the voters. Most recently, the RTL/ntv trend barometer said that the union of the nationwide CDU and the Bavarian CSU had overtaken the governing SPD by three percentage points in favor of the voters.

Now there was the next damper for Scholz, a waddle in Bavarian. Because: According to the current INSA survey of May 9th on behalf of the picture CDU and CSU pull far ahead of the SPD. The so-called Sunday question was asked, i.e. the question of who the citizens would vote for if the federal elections were on Sunday. Accordingly, the Union gains half a percentage point and rises to 27.5 percent of the possible votes. The Social Democrats, on the other hand, lose half a percentage point, dropping to 22.5 percent of the possible votes in the German population.

The Greens follow with 19 percent, the left would not even get into parliament with 3.5 percent of the votes as a group. The following list shows the percentages of parties in the INSA survey:

Survey before the NRW state elections: Greens are moving closer to the SPD, the left would not be in the Bundestag

“Sunday question”: If there were a general election today, who would you vote for?

INSA survey for the picture from May 6th to 9th, 2086 respondents

CDU/CSU: 27.5 percent of the votes

SPD: 22.5 percent

The Greens: 19 percent

AfD: 10.5 percent

FDP: 10 percent

The left: 3.5 percent

Other: 7 percent

“The Union continues to extend its lead over the SPD. After such an election result, the SPD would probably no longer provide the chancellor,” explained INSA boss Hermann Binkert picture. On top of that. The survey also included a forecast for the 2022 state elections in North Rhine-Westphalia (NRW) on May 14th.

Survey before the NRW state election: 44 percent believe the CDU will win the election

According to this, 44 percent of those surveyed believe that the CDU, after winning the state elections in Schleswig-Holstein last weekend, will now also prevail in the largest federal state with 17.9 million inhabitants. Hendrik Wüst (CDU) would remain prime minister. However, 25 percent of those surveyed believe that the SPD and its top candidate Thomas Kutschaty will win the NRW state elections. (pm)