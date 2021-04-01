For the Union, it has recently gone steeply downhill in surveys. A new survey shows a small bend upwards. But is that the end of the downturn?

Berlin – Does the small upward bend in the survey mean a relief for the CDU and CSU? The past few weeks have been very downhill for the Union in the polls. Instead of values ​​of 33 percent as in the Bundestag election, a Kantar poll from March 27th saw the Union as only 25 percent. Closely followed by the Greens.

Of course, such values ​​do not leave the CDU and CSU unaffected. The CSU draws conclusions after the headlines about mask deals, party leader Markus Söder demanded, as usual, with pointed formulations an end to the “chamomile tea mode”, Armin Laschet, as CDU leader, presented key points of the election program for the federal election, which is now to be worked out Even Chancellor Angela Merkel stated in “Anne Will”: The Union has “no subscription to the Chancellery”.

But anyway, it must first be clear who is trying: Laschet or Söder? The CSU boss teased a lot at a press conference on Tuesday. But even with the Greens, who could still overtake the Union, the K question has not yet been resolved.

CDU and CSU can gain a percentage point in a new survey – is the end of the downward trend?

But back to the current survey: In the RTL / ntv “trend barometer”, the Union managed a slight rise of one percentage point and landed at 27 percent this week. According to a survey, however, it is not yet possible to say whether the downward trend for the Union is over. The Greens can also make up one percentage point and land at 23 percent, i.e. four percentage points behind the Union. So far, the SPD has not been able to benefit from the Union’s crisis: According to the Forsa survey, the Social Democrats lose one point and are the third strongest force to reach 15 percent. The Left Party also had to cope with the same loss and won seven percent of the vote. It looks better for AfD with eleven percent (plus one percentage point). The FDP remains unchanged at ten percent.

With this result, which is of course only a snapshot and no prognosis for the federal election, the coalition of the Union and SPD would no longer have a majority. On the other hand, a black-green alliance and a traffic light coalition made up of the Greens, the SPD and the FDP would be considered.

Survey on the candidacy for chancellor: Söder clearly ahead, Laschet behind

According to the survey, the Germans continue to prefer Markus Söder on the chancellor question. If the citizens could vote for the chancellor directly, the CSU boss would get 38 percent against the Greens boss Robert Habeck and SPD chancellor candidate Olaf Scholz. For Habeck 20 percent would vote, for Scholz 14. If Annalena Baerbock were to run for the Greens in this constellation, she would get 18 percent, the values ​​of the men would remain the same. If, on the other hand, Armin Laschet competes for the Union, it will be much tighter, just like the weeks before. Against Habeck (22 percent) and Scholz (18 percent), Laschet would only land in third place with 17 percent. The race Baerbock, Scholz and Laschet would win the Green candidate with 22 percent and 17 percent each.

Politician ranking: Merkel, Spahn and Laschet lose points, Baerbock and Habeck win

In addition to these surveys, Forsa also created a politician ranking for the month of March. The respondents were asked with which politicians they see the country as “in good hands”. They give their evaluation on a scale between 0 (“is not in good hands at all”) to 100 (“is completely in good hands”).

Compared to February, Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU) has to accept the biggest crash: He loses 13 points. In February he was still in third place, now seventh. For Laschet it is eight points down, for Chancellor Merkel five points. The only politicians among the top 10 to win points are Habeck, Baerbock and FDP leader Christian Lindner.

And here is the complete ranking at a glance (mean, difference to February value):

1. Angela Merkel 64 (-5)

2. Markus Söder 52 (-3)

3. Robert Habeck 47 (+1)

4. Annalena Baerbock 45 (+2)

5. Olaf Scholz 44 (-3)

6. Armin Laschet 37 (-8)

7. Jens Spahn 34 (-13)

8. Peter Altmaier 32 (-)

9. Wolfgang Kubicki 32 (-)

10. Christian Lindner 31 (+1)

11. Friedrich Merz 29 (-2)

12. Kevin Kühnert 28 (-1)

13. Norbert Walter-Borjans 27 (-2)

14. Saskia Esken 23 (-1)

15. Susanne Henning-Wellsow 22 (-)

16. Janine Wissler 21 (-)

17. Jörg Meuthen 8 (0)

18. Alexander Gauland 7 (0)

The market and opinion research institute Forsa collected the data on behalf of Mediengruppe RTL from March 23 to 29, 2021. The party survey is based on 2503 respondents. Statistical margin of error: +/- 2.5 percentage points. The politician ranking comes from surveys from March 24th to 29th, 2021. Here, 1512 eligible voters form the database.

List of rubric lists: © Hannibal Hanschke / dpa