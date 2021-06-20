ofPatrick Mayer shut down

Markus Söder and Armin Laschet discuss the final details of the Union’s electoral program for the federal election in 2021. The first points become known.

Munich / Berlin – They were late, the CDU and CSU with their election program for the federal election in 2021. After the power struggle for the Union’s candidacy for chancellor had already cost time, and that in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic, the two sister parties let themselves be polished your program also has plenty of time.

On this Sunday evening (June 20), the CDU boss and candidate for chancellor Armin Laschet and CSU boss Markus Söder met with the heads of their parties in Berlin to clarify the last few points. According to FAZ. the election program should be 200 pages thick. It is said that the issues of climate and pensions in particular have been fine-tuned.

Electoral program of the CDU and CSU: Armin Laschet and Markus Söder are working on points

An essential component should be that taxes should not be increased despite the corona crisis and climate crisis. It is probably the most striking difference to the election manifesto of the Greens and their candidate for Chancellor Annalena Baerbock. “New debts or tax increases would be the wrong way,” says a draft of the German press agency is present. For example, inheritance tax should not be increased.

One point of contention, however, was the issue of maternal pensions. The CSU wanted to increase this, but the CDU refuses. “Since we already have very big financial challenges, I believe that we cannot do that now,” said Hessian Prime Minister Volker Bouffier Editorial network Germany (RND). CSU boss Söder had it Picture on sunday said: “I am very sure that the maternal pension will be in a coalition agreement in the end.”

Electoral program of the CDU and CSU: Armin Laschet and Markus Söder are not yet in agreement on everything

What should be increased is the mini job limit, from 450 to 550 euros, companies should be relieved of bureaucracy costs. However, there should be no increase in the retirement age, as demanded by some experts. On the other hand, they want to “set stronger incentives for longer work”. A “generation pension for every child” is planned. Means: The state should pay 100 euros per month from birth up to the age of 18 into a generational pension fund.

Laschet and Söder want to present the results on Monday (June 21). Until then, we will continue to work hard. (pm)