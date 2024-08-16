Home policy

From: Franziska Schwarz

CDU top candidate Mario Voigt (archive photo) is facing accusations of plagiarism ahead of the Thuringia election. © Kay Nietfeld/dpa

A plagiarism hunter accuses leading candidate Voigt before the Thuringia election. He, in turn, is concerned with Wagenknecht.

Erfurt – Almost 17 years ago, CDU top candidate Mario Voigt campaigned for the Thuringia state election submitted his doctoral thesis to the TU Chemnitz. He is now accused of plagiarism. The university is investigating the case. The CDU Thuringia rejects the accusations.

The university’s defined process of “proceedings in the event of suspected scientific misconduct” will be initiated, the university announced according to dpa The Austrian communications scientist Stefan Weber, known as a “plagiarism hunter”, had informed the university via email that he had found 46 plagiarisms in Voigt’s dissertation.

Plagiarism allegations against Mario Voigt before Thuringia state election – CDU reacts

CDU General Secretary Christian Herrgott, however, said that Voigt had written his dissertation to the best of his knowledge and belief. “We are not at all surprised that just a few days before the most important election in the history of the Free State of Thuringia, such accusations, which have already been refuted in the past, are being made against Mario Voigt. It is quite obvious that the aim is to slander him,” explained Herrgott.

BSW votes for AfD laws? Voigt demands explanation before Thuringia election

Meanwhile, Voigt has formed the alliance Sarah Wagenknecht (BSW) to comment on possible majorities for AfD-Laws. “This has a new quality. Ms Wagenknecht has to explain herself in principle,” said the state party leader after a TV round of the top candidatesIn the MDR program “Fakt ist!”, BSW top candidate Katja Wolf once again did not rule out possible approval of AfD initiatives in parliament.

BSW candidate before Thuringia state election open to AfD initiatives

“I’m not overly afraid that the AfD will bring forward so many sensible legislative proposals,” said Wolf on the show on Thursday evening (15 August), citing her life experience. “But if that’s how it’s going to be, then it will be discussed and then it’s the power of the argument in the political arena.”

Polls for the Thuringia election see Wagenknecht’s BSW close to the CDU

The Sahra Wagenknecht Alliance only founded its Thuringian regional association in March. Nevertheless, the party is still very popular in the eastern German states. Polls on the Thuringia election very successful – in the state elections there is even a neck-and-neck race with the CDU for second place.

If Wolf and the BSW are ahead of Voigt’s CDU on election night, she could lay claim to the office of Prime Minister. With the AfD of Björn Höcke None of the parties with a chance of entering the state parliament wants to form a coalition, which is why its claim to power despite the Top position in the polls is considered unrealistic. (frs/dpa)