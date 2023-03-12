Home page politics

From: Linus Prien

Split

The Prime Minister of Schleswig-Holstein, Daniel Günther. © Marcus Brandt/dpa

After he was able to get 43 percent for the CDU last May, Prime Minister Daniel Günther is now under criticism. The reason for this is his brother’s promotion.

Kiel – In Germany’s northernmost state, Schleswig-Holstein, an alliance of the CDU and the Greens has governed since last year. The two parties had previously governed in a so-called Jamaica coalition with the FDP. Prime Minister in Kiel is the CDU politician Daniel Günther. This is considered extremely popular and moderate compared to his party leader Friedrich Merz. In the 2022 election, the CDU received around 43 percent of the votes with Günther. Now, however, Günther is being criticized. The reason for this: His brother is now Deputy State Parliament Director in Kiel.

Günther under criticism: CDU man accuses prime minister of community of convenience

Tobias Rischer is the brother of Prime Minister Daniel Günther and is also active in politics. A CDU man from Schleswig-Holsten, who did not want to be named, speaks of a partnership of convenience between Günther, the former president of the state parliament, and Rischer. That’s what they report Kiel news.

Klaus Schlie, the former president of the state parliament, always supported Günther. In return, Günther is said to have made him President of the Landtag again. Schlie was then also the one who promoted Günther’s brother. Günther also stuck to him when he was criticized for unexplained part-time jobs, reports the Picture-Newspaper. It is important to mention, however, that Schlie was suffering from cancer at the time. In 2022, Schlie left parliament.

Günther in the criticism: Different representations from the CDU

Günther has been criticized for his brother in the past. The opposition had repeatedly brought up the activities of the Prime Minister’s brother. CDU circles in Schleswig-Holstein also gave other representations to the Münchner Merkur than the above-mentioned story of the community of convenience.

Schlie and Günther would have worked together. However, a connection between promotions by Günther’s brother and his relationship with Schlie was “far-fetched”, as a CDU politician reported to Merkur. The accusation that the prime minister was influencing was “absurd” and also contradicted the logic by which promotions were carried out. It would not have been possible for Günther to arrange a promotion. (LP)