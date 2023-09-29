Home page politics

From: Robert Wagner

Split

The Hesse election is approaching, the CDU remains unassailable in the lead. In addition to the race for second place, the direct comparison of candidates is also interesting.

Wiesbaden – Die CDU is in the polls due on October 8th Hesse election further ahead. This is also confirmed by what was published on Friday (September 29th) a week and a half before the state elections ZDF-Political barometer. As a result, the Christian Democrats would get 32 ​​percent if elections were held next Sunday. That is two percentage points more than in the last political barometer from the beginning of September.

One and a half weeks before the Hesse election: CDU in the lead, the race for second place is exciting

The current coalition partner of the Hessian CDU, the Greens, would win 17 percent of the vote, losing two percent compared to the beginning of September. The achieves the same values SPD (17 or -2 percent), while the AfD remains unchanged at 16 percent. The very close percentage points for the Greens, SPD and AfD make the race for second place in Hesse particularly exciting.

On October 8th, the Hessians will decide on their future state government. Election posters of the top candidates Nancy Faeser (SPD), Federal Minister of the Interior, and Boris Rhein (CDU), incumbent Prime Minister. © Arne Dedert/dpa

The FDP is doing a little better than in Bavaria Surveys on the Hesse election there. According to the ZDF figures, she should just about make it into the Wiesbaden state parliament with five percent, even if she loses one percentage point. The left On the other hand, with an unchanged result of three percent, the Free Voters would have to stay out, as would the Free Voters, who would get four percent. The remaining parties achieved six percent in this survey.

Hesse election: CDU and Greens could continue to govern, a Hessian traffic light would not be possible

In the last state election in Hesse in 2018, the CDU achieved 27.0 percent Greens 19.8 percent, the SPD also 19.8 percent, the AfD 13.1 percent, the FDP 7.5 percent, the Left 6.3 percent and the other parties together 6.5 percent. The ZDF points out that 32 percent of those surveyed are not yet sure whether and who they want to vote for. The results of the survey only reflect the mood and are not a forecast for the actual election outcome.

According to the figures from the political barometer, the coalition of the CDU and the Greens currently ruling in Wiesbaden would still have a majority. However, 49 percent of those surveyed would find a continuation of this coalition “bad” and only 30 percent would welcome it. 18 percent have no opinion on this. A grand coalition of CDU and SPD would also be possible, but would be met with more rejection (50 percent) and less support (28 percent). A Hessian version of the traffic light coalition of the SDP, the Greens and the federal government FDP would not be possible and is even more clearly rejected.

Hesse election: Nancy Faeser (SPD) does not do well in a direct comparison with Boris Rhein (CDU).

In a direct comparison between the top candidates, Prime Minister is the leader Boris Rhine (CDU) in the lead in both cases. If those surveyed had a direct choice between him and Tarek Al-Wazir, the Green Party’s top candidate, 44 percent would choose Rhein and 31 percent would choose Al-Wazir.

Boris Rhein: Career, elections and scandals of the Hesse Prime Minister View photo series

The comparison between Rhein and his challenger from the SPD, Federal Minister of the Interior, is interesting Nancy Faeser. There is a significantly larger gap here at 55 percent for Rhein and 21 percent for Faeser. Another debacle for Nancy Faden and her SPD shortly before the Hesse election.

For the representative ZDF political barometer, the Mannheim Elections Research Group surveyed 1,041 randomly selected eligible voters in Hesse by telephone and online between September 25th and 28th. According to the information, the maximum statistical error tolerance is plus/minus three percentage points. (With agency material)