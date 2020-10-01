Federal Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer (CDU) reacted in disbelief to the fact that the Berlin district of Friedrichshain-Kreuzberg categorically rejects the help of the Bundeswehr in tracking corona contacts despite the rapidly increasing number of infections. This carries the risk of worsening the situation for all of Berlin, the CDU leader told the Tagesspiegel. Everywhere else, the soldiers’ help is gratefully accepted

“I have no understanding that red-red-green is more likely to risk that there are rapidly increasing infections, that chains of infection cannot be tracked or contained, than to seek help from the armed forces,” said Kramp-Karrenbauer. “And that solely for ideological reasons.” Anyone who decides that “must then also answer if patients can no longer be treated because, for example, ventilation places in hospitals are lacking, if children cannot go to school and your parents may lose their jobs”.

Soldiers are already deployed in eleven Berlin districts, who are often used to follow up contacts with infected people, often by telephone or IT, or in teams for tests. 180 are to be added to the 60 soldiers so far.

Only Friedrichshain-Kreuzberg does not want to fall back on it – although the number of new infections there is very high and repeatedly scratches the critical upper limit of 50 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants in seven days.

Left: “Bundeswehr out of the health authorities”

In August the Berlin regional association of the Left Party had an application with the title “Bundeswehr out of the health authorities “ decided. A “creeping mixing of civil and military competencies” should be clearly rejected for reasons of preserving democracy and in view of the “experience with German militarism”, it says.

[290.000 Leute, 1 Newsletter: Den Tagesspiegel-Newsletter für Friedrichshain-Kreuzberg gibt’s hier – voller Debatten, Ideen, Tipps und Terminen: leute.tagesspiegel.de]

Friedrichshain-Kreuzberg shows that the health authorities can do their work without the military. The district had already declined to support the first wave of infection. Since the cancellation came too late, however, initially five soldiers appeared and wanted to start their service. They then moved to the Mitte district office.

15,000 soldiers deployed to Corona

Kramp-Karrenbauer emphasized: “As the Bundeswehr, we have set up a Corona contingent with a total of 15,000 men. Wherever we are required and this is compatible with our legal situation, we help.” The Bundeswehr also helps with fever clinics and tests – as in the case of the Corona outbreak in the Tönnies meat factory.

Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer (CDU), can hardly believe the behavior of the Berlin district. Photo: dpa

The defense minister emphasized: “We do not impose our help.” But the people in Berlin certainly expected those responsible to ensure that civilian forces come from other Berlin administrative offices immediately. “Just to say: We don’t care, that’s not enough,” emphasized Kramp-Karrenbauer.

[Wenn Sie die wichtigsten News aus Berlin, Deutschland und der Welt live auf Ihr Handy haben wollen, empfehlen wir Ihnen unsere runderneuerte App, die Sie hier für Apple- und Android-Geräte herunterladen können.]

The SPD parliamentary group in the Friedrichshain-Kreuzberg district assembly brought one for the next meeting this Thursday Urgency request to still allow the help. “The administrative units dealing with the containment measures have been working at the limit of their capacities for months,” says the application.

If the Bundeswehr ban remains, people would have to be withdrawn from other units. The consequences would be “new gaps” in the service for citizens elsewhere.