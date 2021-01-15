The CDU elects a new party leader: Armin Laschet was recently able to win advocates. Is it enough to win against Friedrich Merz and Norbert Röttgen? All information in the news ticker.

Who will be newer CDU chief? On Saturday (January 16) the CDU delegates will be at Online party conference decide.

The choices are next to Armin Laschet also Friedrich Merz and Norbert Röttgen.

NRW Prime Minister Laschet can hope for prominent support.

This news ticker is updated continuously.

Update from January 15th, 2020, 10:15 p.m.: Has Angela Merkel in your greeting to CDU party congress let your favorites see through? “I would like a team to be chosen,” she said – and only Armin Laschet is running together with a vice-candidate, namely Jens Spahn.

The outcome of the election is expected with particular excitement – also because the delegates vote from home and may vote differently than at a major event.

Armin Laschet’s application for the CDU chairmanship: He competes in a team with Jens Spahn

First report from January 15th, 2020, 4.43 p.m.: Berlin – hat Armin Laschet what it takes to become the new CDU chairman? The Prime Minister of North Rhine-Westphalia goes to the online party conference (January 16) at least with the clear goal of winning the election and thus successor to Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer to become. Lash is running together with Jens Spahnwho should be his vice. The Federal Minister of Health supported this candidacy “because it is about keeping the country, the party, together.” Lash have shown “in North Rhine-Westphalia how governance works.”

CDU chairmanship: Laschet, Spahn or Röttgen?

In the race for the CDU chairmanship the 59-year-old has to fight Friedrich Merz and Norbert Röttgen push through. In the most recent polls * Lash in second place. Behind Merz and before Röttgen. In the current ARD Germany trend, the native of Aachen was able to gain a whopping ten percentage points compared to the previous month. So is it actually enough for victory in the end?

CDU chairmanship: Laschet praise from AKK – “The actual government experience lies with him”

Shortly before the election, the prime minister wins at least not only in polls, but also in prominent supporters. The outgoing party leader Kramp-Karrenbauer already had an election recommendation for Lash Let it shine through and said she wanted a successor with government experience. With a view to this criterion she raised in the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung one in particular: “The actual government experience, you’re right, it’s included Armin Laschet. ”

Kramp-Karrenbauer’s positioning, which was quite offensive in the end, was not well received everywhere. Norbert Röttgen said: “I don’t think the delegates are waiting so urgently for others to tell them who to elect as delegates. They can do that themselves. “

@CDU and @CSU are closer together than they have been in years. Thanks to Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer @akk u @Markus_Soeder who have brought the Union back together since 2018. Lots of solidarity at our New Years reception @CDUNRW_de What we have in common proves its worth in a crisis. pic.twitter.com/ve7N8HIJps – Armin Laschet (@ArminLaschet) January 9, 2021

CDU chairmanship: Laschet’s popularity grows – Bouffier signals support

Kramp-Karrenbauer but is not the only advocate of Laschet. Because also the Hessian Prime Minister Volker Bouffier has clearly spoken out in favor of his colleague from North Rhine-Westphalia. Bouffier at a meeting of the Hessian delegates for Lash advertised as a spokesman for the Hessian CDU German press agency confirmed. The 69-year-old should especially Lashte’s team thoughts with his supporter Jens Spahn have picked out. “He can lead a government and knows how to hold a coalition together,” quotes the FAZ the Hessian Prime Minister.

Before that, some CDU state associations as well as NRW transport ministers had already met Hendrik sausage, the MEP Dennis Radtke, Lower Saxony’s head of state Bernd Althusmann or Head of the Chancellery Helge Braun pronounced for Laschet. In Thuringia, Brandenburg and Bremen, too, the respective parliamentary group leaders called for the 59-year-old to be elected.

Volker Bouffier (l) is apparently in favor of Armin Laschet as the new CDU boss. © via imago

CDU chairmanship: Armin Laschet – can the NRW prime minister become head of the union?

Lash has been Prime Minister of North Rhine-Westphalia and successor to Hannelore Kraft (SPD *). In the most populous federal state in Germany, he leads a black and yellow state government. Now he wants to take the next step in his political vita. In the end, is it really enough to chair the CDU?

