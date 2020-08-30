The outgoing CDU chairwoman no longer considers the uniformity she proposed for her successor to be realistic. You have not received any such “signals”.

D.he outgoing CDU leader Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer no longer expects an amicable solution in the search for her successor. Since all candidates wanted to continue to compete at the party conference in December, this is a theoretical discussion that no longer needs to be pursued, said Kramp-Karrenbauer on Sunday on ZDF about the amicable solution she herself proposed.

“It is the party’s wish, but it is up to the candidates themselves whether they accept it and so far I have at least no signals that this is the case.” Kramp-Karrenbauer called on the candidates for their successors to do so responsibly deal with their candidacy. “Whether a selection of good candidates turns into a ruinous competition is the responsibility of each individual,” she said. “Everyone has to think about setting an example as to whether they are suitable to take on higher management responsibility.”

Despite the corona crisis, Kramp-Karrenbauer assumes that the party conference can take place in December as planned with a chairman election. “If it is somehow possible, we will do that and we want to do that too.” In Stuttgart, the former parliamentary group leader Friedrich Merz, North Rhine-Westphalia’s Prime Minister Armin Laschet and the foreign expert Norbert Röttgen want to run for candidates.

According to Kramp-Karrenbauer, the CDU will organize the party congress while maintaining its role model function and according to what the authorities approve. A wide variety of formats should be proposed for this. The CDU board will then decide in two weeks how the party congress will be organized.

Kramp-Karrenbauer mentioned the possibility of shortening the delegates’ meeting so that the topics of follow-up and hygiene rules can be observed. There is a whole range of possibilities, and digital formats should also be taken into account.