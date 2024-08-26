Home policy

From: Peter Seven

Press Split

The AfD is using the attack in Solingen as an election campaign issue before the Thuringia election. Other parties are also criticizing the traffic light coalition shortly after the attack.

Erfurt – In Solingen, two feelings prevail on the weekend after the attack: disbelief and deep sadness. On Friday evening (23 August), Three people killed with a knife at a city festival in Solingen Eight people were injured, four of them seriously. The suspected perpetrator is a 26-year-old Syrian who claims to be a member of the terrorist group Islamic State (IS). On Sunday, people laid flowers near the crime scene.

AfD uses Solingen attack before Thuringia election

400 kilometers to the east, the act becomes an election campaign hook: With the slogan “Höcke or Solingen” makes the AfD There is targeted advertising on social networks, including pictures with bloody knives and the words “So that Suhl doesn’t become Solingen.” In Suhl, Thuringia, there is accommodation for refugees, just like in Solingen.

On the evening of the attack, when the background to the attack was completely unclear and the people of Solingen were afraid because the perpetrator was on the run, Thuringia’s AfD leader Björn Höcke wrote on X: “Free yourselves, finally put an end to the misguided path of forced multiculturalism! Protect your children! Send the responsible cartel parties into the desert! Vote for change on September 1st.” In an election campaign speech on Sunday, he went one step further, calling out with reference to Solingen: “I have nothing to do with this diversity that the colorful ideologists are pursuing.”

Solingen attack: Merz sets out to settle accounts with traffic light coalition

In fact, the people of Thuringia are concerned with Attack in Solingen very much, says CDU top candidate Mario Voigt. Shortly after the attack, there were also reactions from highly prominent people in his party: CDU leader Friedrich Merz used Solingen as an opportunity to settle scores with the traffic light coalition. “The coalition has been discussing – and arguing – for several weeks about tightening the gun laws,” Merz writes on his website. “After the terrorist attack in Solingen, it should now be clear: it is not the knives that are the problem, but the people who walk around with them.” These are mostly refugees, and most of the time there are Islamist motives behind them.

“Friedrich Merz’s reaction was absolutely appropriate,” says Voigt. “IS has clearly admitted to the attack. Solingen is a turning point. Continuing like this is not an option.” The traffic light coalition must “initiate a fundamental change of course or resign,” demands Thuringia’s CDU leader, who also sits on the party’s executive committee. “There must also be deportations to Syria and Afghanistan and a freeze on admissions must be imposed. This applies to criminals, but also to refugees who cannot or do not want to integrate.”

In conversation with IPPEN.MEDIA Voigt made it clear: “In Thuringia, under the leadership of the CDU, there will be separate deportation detention centers in the future.” He was reacting directly to the Solingen attack: the suspected perpetrator of the attack in Solingen had actually been supposed to be deported to Bulgaria, but had gone into hiding. This could be prevented by deportation detention centers. There are currently no such centers in Thuringia. The state is currently cooperating with Rhineland-Palatinate and is paying daily rates for deportation detention centers in a so-called detention facility for those required to leave the country.

“AfD will make attack in Solingen a core issue”

Voigt fears that the attack shortly before the election could mobilize right-wing extremist forces: “‘Foreigners out’, as the AfD demands, is simply not an option. Our society and our economy would collapse.” Höcke believes that problems can be combatted with “indiscriminate German nationalism and ethnic ideology.”

Rather, a fundamental change of course and objective solutions are needed. This is another reason why he is in favor of an extraordinary conference of interior ministers at which serious measures should be discussed. “The debate about knife bans is of no help here. It would not have stopped the perpetrator. The problem is those who walk around with a knife,” says Voigt.