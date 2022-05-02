Home page politics

Of: Patrick Mayer, Andreas Schmid

Bavarian Prime Minister: Markus Söder from the CSU. © IMAGO / Sven Simon

The Union calls for closer cooperation with France on security policy. CDU boss Merz and CSU boss Söder criticize Chancellor Scholz for his Ukraine policy. The news ticker.

deliberations in the Union: The presidiums of the CDU and CSU will meet on Monday (May 2nd, from 2 p.m.) in Cologne.

“Cologne Declaration” on the Ukraine war: A new course in foreign and security policy is planned.

Trio in focus: At 4 p.m. there will be a press conference with Friedrich Merz, Markus Söder and Hendrik Wüst.

This news ticker on the deliberations in the Union is continuously updated.

Update from May 2, 4:55 p.m.: At the Union press conference in Cologne, CDU leader Friedrich Merz confirmed an upcoming trip to Kyiv.

He “received a lot of approval that I decided to travel to Ukraine,” said Merz, explaining: “I accept an invitation from the Ukrainian parliament.” Since he “saw no signs whatsoever that the Chancellor planning such a trip, I have seen no reason why I shouldn’t make this trip,” says the opposition leader from the German Bundestag: “There can’t be a race to Kyiv because I don’t know anyone but myself who plans to go there to travel.”

CDU/CSU in Cologne: Markus Söder clearly criticizes Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD).

Update from May 2, 4:45 p.m.: Markus Söder is asked how he thinks Friedrich Merz is planning a trip to Ukraine. And what that means for Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD). “That doesn’t embarrass the Chancellor, if necessary he does it himself,” said the CSU chairman at the press conference in Cologne.

He clearly criticizes Scholz. “Communication is poor. A Federal Chancellor must give people more orientation,” he says, adding: “When Anton Hofreiter sets the pace in German politics, it shows that something is going wrong.” Ukraine also to supply heavy weapons.

CDU/CSU in Cologne: According to Markus Söder, the Union is a “constructive opposition”

Update from May 2, 4:35 p.m: CSU boss Markus Söder confirms a “new togetherness”. The Union is a “constructive opposition” in Berlin. Söder says: “Our citizens are burdened and worried.” Because of the Russia-Ukraine war, the citizens would feel an uncertainty about what will happen and what it “means for us”.

“It’s important to deliver weapons,” explains the Bavarian Prime Minister, criticizing “week-long disputes within traffic lights.” Instead, it is now a question of “how we can strengthen our Bundeswehr”. There should now be “no deceptive packaging”. “The 100 billion euros must be for the Bundeswehr,” says the Franconian.

“A government has to provide orientation and support,” he continues: “We have to take care of the people who are worried about their jobs.” He calls for “clear price stability. The federal government must work out the proposals for this. Nobody in Germany wants to live with less prosperity”.

Update from May 2, 4:30 p.m: It is the turn of CDU leader Friedrich Merz. He calls for “comprehensive security for the citizens of our country”. Merz explains: “We propose that after the presidential elections in France, Germany and France make another attempt to come to a common security policy. It is now time for Germany and France to come together within the European Union and enter into a common strategic security policy.”

He calls for “strategic options for action that correspond to our German national interests”. Merz wants “a new security architecture” in Europe.

CDU/CSU in Cologne: NRW state chief Wüst criticizes the traffic light federal government

Update from May 2, 4:25 p.m: The press conference has started. First, NRW Prime Minister Hendrik Wüst speaks. “We have decided on a paper that gives answers to the concerns that many people have.” “The most important topic these days is to make jobs crisis-proof,” says Wüst and explains: “In the commuter state of North Rhine-Westphalia, the way to the work is still worthwhile.”

He refers to the crisis measures of the traffic light federal government. “You can see deficits in these packages. The energy flat rate does not apply to pensioners. It needs to be reworked,” says Wüst.

CDU/CSU in Cologne: Merz and Söder comment on foreign and security policy

Update from May 2, 4:15 p.m.: CDU leader Friedrich Merz and CSU boss Markus Söder want to comment on the Union’s new foreign and security policy. But neither of them speak yet. The press conference should actually already be running. We’ll keep you updated.

Update from May 2, 2:30 p.m.: The Bavarian Prime Minister Markus Söder (CSU) does not consider the planned trip to Ukraine by the CDU chairman Friedrich Merz to be a snub to Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD). “No, not at all,” said Söder on Monday in Cologne when asked. Rather, it is “an important signal of solidarity”. Merz wants to travel to Kyiv in the next few days. Scholz has not been there since the beginning of the Russian war of aggression.

On Monday, the presidiums of the CDU and CSU met in Cologne for consultations. They want to adopt a “Cologne Declaration” on security policy (see initial notification). A press conference is scheduled for 4 p.m.

CDU/CSU in Cologne: New security policy – Söder, Merz and Wüst with the next traffic light pressure

First report from May 2nd: Cologne – Still unusual times for the Union. The CDU and CSU are in opposition amid a global crisis. Ukraine policy is decided in the Chancellery – but now the Union is going its own way. A trip to Kyiv follows a special summit.

On Monday (May 2, from 2 p.m.) the leaders of the party will meet in Cologne to discuss foreign and security policy. Also present: CDU leader Friedrich Merz, CSU boss Markus Söder and NRW Prime Minister Hendrik Wüst. The trio wants to adopt a joint paper: the “Cologne Declaration” on security policy.

CDU and CSU want to decide on a concept for a new security policy

Against the background of the Ukraine war, the Union is calling for a readjustment of foreign and security policy. According to the draft of the paper, Germany will have to take on more responsibility in the world. The defense forces would have to be “adapted to the new reality”.

“Strategic thinking and operational defense must be given a much higher political priority,” it said. Security policy must be “thought and designed across departments and with the involvement of the federal states and municipalities as well as the private sector”.

This also requires a national security council that embodies the new security policy and represents it to the outside world. “Business and employees, science and innovation drivers, civil society and think tanks” would have to be integrated into the work of this Security Council.

Union: For Merz and Wüst it is about more than security policy

For the Union, in addition to security policy, it is above all about presence. Opposition leader Friedrich Merz wants to make a name for himself in Ukraine politics. With his own union application, the CDU leader has already caused the traffic light coalition to falter, now a spicy visit could cause a stir. Merz is expected in Kyiv on Tuesday. The Christian Democrat is thus sending a clear signal against Chancellor Scholz. Merz had accused him of “hesitation, hesitation, anxiety”.

The meeting is also important for Hendrik Wüst. The CDU politician is facing a groundbreaking state election in North Rhine-Westphalia. Two weeks before the polls, Wüst is tied with the SPD in polls. The NRW election is considered a mood test for the political federal trend. A change of prime minister to SPD man Thomas Kutschaty would be fatal for the entire Union. And Markus Soeder? Of course, he can live just as well with additional attention after his corona infection. (as)