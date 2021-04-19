D.he CDU chairman Armin Laschet reaffirmed his claim to the candidacy for chancellor in front of the party’s federal executive committee and demanded that a decision be made this Monday. “We should decide today how we set out to do it at the beginning,” said the NRW Prime Minister, according to information from the FAZ

Laschet had previously asked his critics to get out of hiding. “I encourage you to have an open debate,” said Laschet, according to the participants, on Monday evening in front of the CDU top committee. This debate must be about who is the better candidate for chancellor for the Union. According to information from several news agencies on the executive board, there were more than 40 requests to speak from participants.

Laschet described it as a “very important signal” that his CSU rival Markus Söder made it clear on Monday that he would accept a clear vote from the CDU federal executive board, as participants reported to AFP. Many members had told him in the past few days: “You have to stand”, and they expressly supported him, Laschet said.

The CDU chief had once again emphasized in the digital circuit that he was available for the Union’s candidacy for chancellor – now the other participants would have to give their opinion. According to AFP information, Laschet received support from Federal Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, Schleswig-Holstein’s Prime Minister Daniel Günther and CDU Deputy Chief Julia Klöckner. Saxony-Anhalt’s Prime Minister Reiner Haseloff therefore spoke out in favor of CSU boss Söder.

Kramp-Karrenbauer had clearly spoken out in favor of Laschet as candidate for chancellor and demanded that the CDU federal executive “take its responsibility”. The people in the country expected the CDU to make a decision, said the former CDU leader, according to participants.

Günther was quoted as saying: “The party chairman is an excellent candidate for chancellor for us.” Last week, the federal executive committee spoke in favor of Laschet for good reasons that this should apply. According to the participants, the Prime Minister also said: “Armin Laschet radiates what we need in these times.” Günther demanded a decision this Monday during the board meeting.

Klöckner reported to the federal board of a state board meeting in Rhineland-Palatinate, which gave a clear opinion for Markus Söder – but it was not a vote. At the same time, she pointed out that the CDU had only recently spoken out in favor of Laschet in the election of the new party chairman. Presidium member Norbert Röttgen pleaded not to make a decision on Monday evening.

Saxony-Anhalt’s Prime Minister Reiner Erich Haseloff also opposed a quick decision. There was a “very clear vote in Saxony-Anhalt for Söder”, quoted the “Bild” newspaper Haseloff. If a decision was made on Monday, the base would be completely ignored, and no election campaign would be possible until June.