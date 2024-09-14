Home policy

From: Sonja Thomaser

Press Split

The state elections in Brandenburg are approaching. Prime Minister Woidke wants to defend his office and is now receiving support from the CDU.

Potsdam – Brandenburg is preparing for the state elections on September 22nd. The incumbent Prime Minister Dietmar Woidke of the SPD is at the centre of the action. He has governed Brandenburg since 2013.

While a current Brandenburg trend for the ARD by Infratest dimap the AfD with 27 percent just ahead of the SPD with 26 percent, the AfD is in the ZDF-Political barometer of the research group Wahlen at 29 percent ahead of the SPD with 26 percent. The CDU achieved ARD-Survey 16 percent, in the Politbarometer 15 percent.

Michael Kretschmer (CDU, right), Prime Minister of Saxony, and Dietmar Woidke (SPD), Prime Minister of Brandenburg. © Frank Hammerschmidt/dpa

A common goal seems to unite the democratic parties, at least in part: to prevent the AfD from becoming the strongest force. This is why prominent CDU politicians are now supporting Woidke.

Unusual alliances: Woidke receives support from the CDU in the state elections in Brandenburg

Surprisingly, Saxony’s Prime Minister Michael Kretschmer (CDU) has publicly expressed his support for Woidke. Kretschmer, who stressed that Woidke has done the state of Brandenburg a lot of good, highlighted the close cooperation between the two politicians in areas such as structural change in the coal regions. This support comes despite the fact that Jan Redmann, the CDU’s top candidate in Brandenburg, is also fighting for the office of Prime Minister.

Saxony’s CDU head of government referred to the close cooperation with his SPD colleague Woidke in Lusatia. “I very much hope that we continue to assume responsibility together,” Kretschmer told the Frankfurter Allgemeine ZeitungHe specifically mentioned the establishment of the Lausitz Medical University in Cottbus. “What an anchor for the future that is being dug into the sands of Lusatia under Dietmar Woidke! And it was clear from the start: We Saxons are invited to take part.”

In addition, prominent former CDU politicians such as Rita Süssmuth and Peter-Michael Diestel have also signaled their support for Woidke. Diestel, the last GDR Interior Minister, emphasized that he considers Woidke to be a clever and knowledgeable politician.

Political competition before Brandenburg election: Redmann against Woidke

Redmann does not see Kretschmer’s comments as a campaign for an SPD election victory. “He supports us very much and wants a strong result for the CDU in Brandenburg,” he said. “In this respect, you can interpret his statement – and I think that is how he wanted it to be understood – as a vote, as a petition for the democratic center.” The CDU has also contributed to giving the state stability over the past 34 years.

Before the state elections in Brandenburg – reactions and consequences for the CDU

Reactions within the CDU to Kretschmer’s support for Woidke are mixed. While some party members are outraged, others see it as an opportunity to strengthen the political center. The election in Brandenburg will not only affect the political stability of the region, but could also have far-reaching consequences for the SPD’s position in future government formation. (according to dpa)