Before the 2024 state election in Saxony, the Union is mobilizing again. In addition to Friedrich Merz, Markus Söder is on the scene. And Michael Kretschmer is making an appeal.

Dresden – On Sunday the time has come. The 2024 state elections in Saxony are coming up. Even a few days before people go to the polls, a winner cannot be identified. Current polls predict a neck-and-neck race between the CDU and AfD, both of which currently (as of August 27) are likely to have around 30 percent of the vote each.

“This is about everything”: CDU top candidate with clear words ahead of the 2024 state election in Saxony

A close race between a popular party and a state party classified by the Saxon Office for the Protection of the Constitution as definitely right-wing extremist. This is also why the incumbent Prime Minister of Saxony, Michael Kretschmer (CDU), is warning ahead of the election. He is calling on the citizens of the Free State to strengthen the democratic center. In reference to the 2024 state election in Saxony, he said at a rally in Dresden: “It is a fateful election, everything is at stake here.”

Campaigning together before the 2024 state election in Saxony: Prime Minister Michael Kretschmer (middle) with his CDU leader Friedrich Merz (left) and CSU chairman Markus Söder. © Robert Michael/dpa

For example, whether Saxony “will still have this stability” after the election. According to Kretschmer, this will be decided by the strength of the CDU, which has so far governed with the Greens and the SPD. “It’s about very, very few votes, the question of who is the strongest force. We have to be ahead so that we have the mandate to govern and so that this state really has a good future,” explained Kretschmer.

But even if the CDU is not in the lead, it will most likely try to lead a possibly new Saxon state government after the state elections in 2024. The AfD could probably only govern if it had an absolute majority, as no other party would want to form a coalition with it. Kretschmer stressed that it was about Saxony, “it is our choice, it will be decided for all of us with this election.”

CSU leader Markus Söder ahead of the 2024 state election in Saxony: “It only makes sense to vote for the CDU”

CDU federal chairman Friedrich Merz and CSU leader Markus Söder also campaigned for Kretschmer. He was the right person for the office and for Saxony. Merz thanked his federal vice-chairman for his “great contribution” to the renewal of the CDU after the lost federal election in 2021. The Saxons are at the forefront in a comparison of federal states, are among the most successful, and they should be proud of that, said Söder.

Kretschmer needs a vote on Sunday so that he can have a clearer say to “one or two misguided people” in a coalition where things are going, said the CSU leader. There is no point in voting for anything that will ultimately lead to Saxony becoming weaker. “It only makes sense to vote for the CDU.” Söder and the majority of the CDU and CSU do not share Kretschmer’s view on the current situation in the Ukraine war. He is in favor of peace negotiations and fewer weapons.

Söder before the 2024 state election in Saxony: Coalition must not be an alliance of convenience that strengthens the AfD

Last Sunday, in an ARD summer interview on TV, Söder had already warned that the AfD was gambling and could otherwise benefit from the fact that a fragmented alliance of convenience would emerge as a coalition after the 2024 state elections in Saxony.

If every party were to hide behind its respective ideological view, similar to the traffic light government in Berlin, it would damage the reputation of the Saxon government and possibly drive more people into the arms of the AfD in the election after next. Söder also gave Söder a very clear rejection of any ability to govern: “The whole entourage behind it is leading our country into the completely wrong corner. People like that must not be in positions of responsibility: in Saxony and in Germany.”

In the U18 election ahead of the 2024 state election in Saxony, one party clearly won the race: more than one in three young people voted for the AfD. (dpa/pls)