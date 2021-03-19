The state elections in Baden-Württemberg brought the CDU a historic bankruptcy, while the Greens were impressively confirmed. Susanne Eisenmann resigns.

CDU top candidate Susanne Eisenmann draws conclusions after the election failure and resigns.

In the state elections in Baden-Württemberg on Sunday, Prime Minister Winfried Kretschmann (Greens) clearly won.

According to the preliminary end result, two coalitions are conceivable: green-black and a traffic light alliance (see first report).

Update from March 17th, 3 p.m .: In Baden-Württemberg, the Greens held initial exploratory talks with the CDU. The CDU and the party of Prime Minister Winfried Kretschmann are loud German press agency We agreed to maintain strict confidentiality about the content. The topic is the possible continuation of the joint government coalition. On Wednesday lunchtime, the negotiating group around CDU regional chief and interior minister Thomas Strobl left the House of Architecture in Stuttgart after a one and a half hour conversation. In negotiating circles it says loud dpathat the Union, after its defeat in the state elections, is very keen to continue working together. Strobl, who had been a confidante of Kretschmann for the past five years, emphasized this above all.

The CDU wants to prevent the Greens from forming a traffic light coalition with the SPD and FDP. The Prime Minister of Baden-Württemberg called the conversation with the CDU “good”, but did not comment further. Exploratory talks between the Greens and the SPD and FDP are planned for Wednesday afternoon. “We look forward to the good discussions,” said SPD leader Andreas Stoch. The talks are expected to continue in the coming week.

Update from March 16, 10:09 p.m .: From Markus Lanz (11:40 p.m. / ZDF), Winfried Kretschmann can get the first hints of what preferences he probably has for the new government.

Why doesn’t he just reissue the coalition, asks Lanz, “or was it that bad?” “Of course it wasn’t that bad. It wasn’t always that easy, ”says Kretschmann. The traffic light would be “interesting from an experiential point of view,” he continues, “but that is also not the yardstick for such a decision.”

CDU in Baden-Württemberg: Susanne Eisenmann throws down – possibly completely

Update from March 16, 6:50 p.m .: 24.1 percent. The CDU’s worst election result in Baden-Württemberg has consequences. The defeated CDU top candidate Susanne Eisenmann resigns. This was confirmed by her spokesman for Stuttgart newspaper.

The spokesman also made it clear that she would not be available for any government office should the CDU form a coalition with the Greens again. She will also not attend the coalition and exploratory talks. Eisenmann initially left it open whether she would like to remain politically active at all. For the Christian Democrats – but at least the regional association – a bang. Eisenmann had already joined the union at the age of 16.

However, Eisenmann will continue to fulfill her role as minister of education until the new state government is sworn in. This is necessary not least because of the challenges in the corona pandemic, explained her spokesman.

Coalition talks in Baden-Württemberg: FDP leader Rülke has clear limits

Update from March 16, 4:55 p.m .: The FDP wants to co-rule in Baden-Württemberg and is optimistic that it will work with the traffic light. Nevertheless, the Liberals do not go into the exploratory talks without reservation.

“Of course there are red lines for us,” said FDP parliamentary group leader Hans-Ulrich Rülke. He apparently expects crisp negotiations with the Greens, at least he doesn’t want to discuss anything publicly for the time being. “But we will present them behind closed doors,” said Rülke about his limits, “not in advance via the media.” You are making a coalition, not a merger. If the Greens make tough demands, the FDP will give a counter.

FDP party leader Christian Lindern’s statement that the SPD and the Greens found only “trace elements” of liberal politics good, had caused a sensation with a view to the possible traffic light coalition in Baden-Württemberg. Rülke did not want to contradict him in principle, but remains positive at the state level.

“Christian Lindner is right about that,” he explained to the German Press Agency, “when I look at Kevin Kühnert or Anton Hofreiter, I actually only see trace elements of liberality. But we are not in Berlin, but in Stuttgart. ”Green party leader Winfried Kretschmann is considered to be much more conservative than large parts of his party colleagues.

Update from March 16, 3 p.m .: The exploratory talks in Baden-Württemberg for the future coalition begin this Wednesday. The re-elected Prime Minister Winfried Kretschmann (Greens) will meet with the possible alliance partners. That reports the German press agency. Talks will begin at the House of Architects in Stuttgart from 10.30 a.m. First with the CDU, followed by the SPD from 2 p.m. and the FDP from 4 p.m. The order of the talks was determined by the strength of the parties.

State election in Baden-Württemberg: clear victory for the Greens – exploratory talks for coalition

Update from March 15, 9:58 p.m.: After their clear victory in the elections, the Greens have the trump cards in their hands in the formation of the future government. Prime Minister Winfried Kretschmann is now also showing Vice-Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD). Kretschmann does not want to be pushed into a traffic light coalition by the Federal SPD and Olaf Scholz, reports the dpa. “I don’t really care what Finance Minister Scholz says about it,” said the green election winner on SWR television on Monday evening.

The future government constellation in Baden-Württemberg is still unclear. The continuation of the alliance of the Greens and the CDU is also in the stars after the poor election result of the Union party. In any case, Kretschmann does not allow himself to be looked at. When asked whether he wanted to continue to form the government with the CDU in view of the Corona crisis, the Prime Minister replied: “That cannot of course be the point of view. The legislature lasts five years, hopefully the pandemic will be over in summer. “

Update from March 15, 12.26 p.m .: After their historic victory in the state elections in Baden-Württemberg, the Greens set the conditions for a coalition. “It’s about climate protection, innovations and solidarity. But also about trust and reliability, ”said Green Country Leader Oliver Hildenbrand of the German Press Agency.

In the afternoon the invitations for the exploratory talks should be sent out. It depends on the strength of the other parties. On Wednesday you will first talk to the current coalition partner, the CDU, and then on Friday, one after the other, with the SPD and FDP. “We go into the talks without pre-determinations and automatisms,” Hildenbrand clarified. They were also used to see if the chemistry was right. A “culture of trust” must develop.

“The next few days will be exciting,” said the SPD candidate, Andreas Stoch, at a press conference of his party. With a view to a traffic light coalition, he said: “I would be happy if we could send a strong signal together with Rhineland-Palatinate.” Because majorities are also possible without the CDU.

After the state elections in Baden-Württemberg: Who will Kretschmann (Greens) rule with?

First report from March 15, 11 a.m .: Stuttgart – The 2021 state elections were impressively won by the Greens in Baden-Württemberg, but another important decision with regard to the next legislative period is still pending: Which party is allowed to lead the fortunes as a junior partner together with the parliamentary group of Prime Minister Winfried Kretschmann in the southwest? With 32.6 percent, the country’s party prevailed well ahead of the CDU (24.1 percent) and challenger Susanne Eisenmann. It is the worst result so far for the Christian Democrats in Baden-Württemberg.

The Greens now have a choice with whom to form a coalition. The schedule already provides for talks with potential partners to begin this week. There are two options when it comes to finding the answer, while a partnership exclusively with the SPD (red-green) is barely possible.

Baden-Württemberg: Renewed coalition of the Greens and the Union? Clear announcement from the youth

Scenario one – Green-Black reissue of the coalition: What are the chances for a new edition of the coalition between Bündnis 90 / Die Grünen and the CDU? On Sunday, the Union in Baden-Württemberg (and also Rhineland-Palatinate) delivered its worst result so far. For political expert Thomas Jäger, this is a result of the past few weeks, where “one disaster after another” happened – and most recently the mask affair frightened many voters.

The CDU has already signaled its openness to green-black in BaWü. But the Green Youth has a clear opinion on this – and is calling for a repetition to be rejected: The elections meant “that the CDU was voted out of office,” said the spokeswoman for the Green Youth, Anna Peters Editorial network Germany. “That is a huge relief. Because the CDU, as the ruling party in Baden-Württemberg, has massively blocked climate protection. “

Anna Peters, spokeswoman for the Green Youth, does not believe in a new edition of the green-black government alliance in Baden-Württemberg. © FKN

In addition, according to her, “a strong signal was sent against the CDU that should be implemented. We have to make clear policies for people rather than for profit. The Corona crisis has made it clear to us how important it is to overcome the social division in society, “says Peters.

State election in BW: traffic light coalition between the Greens, SPD and FDP possible

Scenario two – traffic light alliance with SPD and FDP: Will there be a green-yellow-red traffic light coalition after the 2021 state elections? This constellation is also emerging in Rhineland-Palatinate, where this model is already being practiced. If the Greens agree on a common government course with the SPD and FDP, this solution could be the most likely.

The tip of the balance will be climate protection: The Greens, who were strengthened in the state elections in 2021, attach great importance to this issue when deciding on the future coalition partner. “We want to implement this government mandate and achieve as much climate protection as possible,” said Greens federal manager Michael Kellner in the “morning magazine” of ARD knowledge. “I don’t know: who is actually the biggest brake on climate protection – Union or FDP?” Said Kellner.

BW election 2021: Greens choose between CDU and FDP – climate protection is decisive

For the two potential coalition partners, the views of the FDP are considered the sticking point, because when it comes to climate protection, the Free Democrats appear as deadlocked as the CDU / CSU. According to the preliminary result, the Liberals were able to improve in the election in Baden-Württemberg from 8.3 to 10.5 percent, in addition to climate protection, the party is also seen as a brake on tax increases for high earners. To do this, one braces against a “shift to the left”, affirmed FDP General Secretary Volker Wissing in the ARD.

Similar to the CDU, the SPD also performed disappointingly in the state elections in Baden-Württemberg, despite its hopes for the government, as Federal Party Leader Saskia Esken explains. “Baden-Württemberg needs a progressive government and that only exists with the SPD,” said the party leader on the portal Watson. What speaks for a traffic light coalition: Greens, SPD and FDP would like to show in the federal government that there can be a majority outside the Union. If it is up to a leading Green politician, there is still no trend in the question: “The chances are 50:50.” (PF with dpa)

