Msometimes events fall like dominoes. If one falls, it continues. In the CDU, such a tipping has begun in recent weeks. Words rocked, and at the climax the chairman Friedrich Merz said that in some municipalities one had to explore with the AfD how to “shape the city, the state, the district together”. Since then, some have said publicly that he is not fit for chancellor.

Konrad Schuller Political correspondent for the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sunday newspaper in Berlin.

It is controversial who tipped the first stone, but many agree on one thing: It began in June when Merz clashed with Hendrik Wüst. As Prime Minister of North Rhine-Westphalia, he is the second strongest man in the CDU and belongs to the liberal wing. On June 15, Wüst did something in an article for the FAZ that the conservatives around Merz could see as a provocation: he described Angela Merkel as a “great CDU personality” who stabilized the party with “modernity, center and balance”. have. In an interview, he also said that he sees his tasks “currently” in Düsseldorf. What “currently” means remained open – and with it the question of whether he wanted to become chancellor.

Attack on the Greens

Anyone who knows Merz a little knows how little he got over the fact that Merkel ousted him from the CDU parliamentary group chair twenty-one years ago. Wüst’s praise for yesterday’s boss can therefore be seen as an attack on today’s boss, and so Merz immediately took revenge. On June 18, he said on television that in North Rhine-Westphalia, where Wüst governs, people are dissatisfied and the AfD is strong. When he later commented on this as a guest of the Schleswig-Holstein CDU, it was understood that after Wüst’s essay he had no choice but to set an example.

In this quarrel, old fault lines have become visible. Merz has loyal supporters in the CDU, but also loyal opponents. He is regarded as the standard-bearer of the conservative business wing. The liberals and the workers in the party are therefore strangers to him, and the Merkelians anyway. That’s why, after Merkel’s resignation from the party leadership, he failed twice when trying to succeed her. He failed two election party conferences, once against Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, then against Armin Laschet. Only when he pushed through a member survey, in which no longer officials at the party congress decided, but the base, did he make it.







After that everything went fine for a while. The competition from the traffic light went into a tailspin, and the CDU climbed back to around thirty percent in the polls. The argument seemed under control. Seemed, because there was something that irritated: The AfD benefited even more from the government’s weakness than the Union. In the CDU, the conservatives are now saying that this is because people’s concerns about migration or inflation are not addressed with catchy slogans. The liberals said that whoever repeats the AfD’s slogans is only driving voters to them. The dispute between Wüst and Merz was a symptom of this unrest.