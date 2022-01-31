Home page politics

divide

During his speech, Friedrich Merz thanks the outgoing CDU federal chairman Laschet at the federal party conference of the CDU. © Michael Kappeler/dpa

Friedrich Merz faces a mountain of tasks when he is officially the new CDU chairman from this Monday. The upcoming state elections will be a first test. And what is the CSU doing?

Berlin – After its online party conference a week ago, the CDU announced the result of the postal vote by party leader Friedrich Merz and the other CDU leaders this Monday (2 p.m.).

The 66-year-old Merz was elected chairman at the digital meeting of the 1001 delegates on January 22 with 94.62 percent. For legal reasons, the result had to be confirmed by postal vote. It is eagerly awaited whether and to what extent the result of the written vote differs from the online result.

After Union faction leader Ralph Brinkhaus declared his refusal to run again as chairman of the CDU/CSU deputies, Merz also wants to be elected to head the parliamentary group on February 15. His election is considered safe. Brinkhaus was actually elected as parliamentary group leader until the end of April.

Merz is facing major construction sites

With Brinkhaus’ withdrawal, the CDU will be spared another power struggle ahead of the state elections in Saarland in March and in Schleswig-Holstein and North Rhine-Westphalia in May. The CDU prime ministers want to defend their offices there. Whether this will succeed, however, is unclear in view of current surveys. Merz has set the line that it is important for the CDU to become the strongest force in all three countries. If he has to declare defeat a few weeks after he has united all the power in the CDU as party and faction leader, that could scratch his image as a reformer.

CDU content burned out

For a long time, Merz was considered one of the harshest critics of the policies of long-term Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU). Now he has to deliver and show that he can do better – albeit in the opposition after the Union’s historically worst result of 24.1 percent in a federal election. There are a number of new faces in the CDU leadership. Among other things, Merz has announced that it will entrust its deputies with key topics in which they will then develop concrete positions on content. The chairman has entrusted the leadership of the Principles and Program Commission to the former head of the economic wing of the Union, Carsten Linnemann.

Merz’ role as leader of the opposition in the Bundestag

The fact that Merz also took up the chair of the parliamentary group – as Merkel did in 2002 as the then CDU leader – is likely to have something to do with the public impact of the office. Last week, in a debate about the crisis between Moscow and Kiev, he attacked Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) in particular as the Union’s main speaker. The unification of party and faction leadership offers opportunities and risks: Merz has the largest possible stage for an opposition party. But if he makes a mistake or if the lousy poll numbers don’t change, grumbling shouldn’t be long in coming.

Dealing with the AfD

In the past few years, the CDU leadership had had problems thinking about cooperation with the AfD in East German state associations. Merz has announced a tough demarcation course here, like its predecessors. This stance became clear last week when the CDU leadership stripped the chairman of the arch-conservative Values ​​Union, Max Otte, of his membership rights and initiated exclusion proceedings against the economist. The reason is that he is running for the office of Federal President on the AfD ticket.

Otte announced on Sunday that he would withdraw from active party politics after his candidacy in the Federal Assembly on February 13. He resigned with immediate effect from the chairmanship of the Values ​​Union, which is not an official party organization and claims to have around 4,000 members. However, the 57-year-old announced that he wanted to fight for his CDU membership.

Relationship to CSU boss Söder?

This Wednesday and Thursday, the CSU state group will meet in the Bundestag in Berlin for their traditional New Year’s retreat. Merz and Söder are invited. It should be noted with excitement how harmoniously the two strong men of the Union deal with each other. After his defeat against the then CDU leader Armin Laschet in the struggle for the chancellor candidacy, the Bavarian repeatedly teased the politician from North Rhine-Westphalia. In the greeting at the CDU party conference, Söder said: “We’re sorry. And I’m sorry. And it must and will be different.”

more on the subject Prien for readjustment of the relationship between the CDU and CSU Vogel calls on the CDU to unite behind Friedrich Merz Stübgen for bundling of party and parliamentary group chair

The upcoming state elections could have a disciplining effect. Not only the CDU is facing important decisions. A new state parliament will be elected in Bavaria in 2023. An ongoing sister dispute is likely to damage both the CDU and the CSU. dpa