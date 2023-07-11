Home page politics

From: Nail Akkoyun

CDU leader Friedrich Merz during the presentation of the Union’s ten-point plan on June 30th. © Frank Hoermann/Sven Simon/Imago

Friedrich Merz described the Greens as the “main opponent” of the Union – or not? Apparently, statements by the CDU boss were decisively cut.

Berlin/Munich – The excitement was great when CDU leader Friedrich Merz described the Greens – and not the AfD – as the “main opponent of the Union” after the AfD success in the district election in Sonneberg. The choice of words had triggered a major debate in Germany’s political landscape, in which politicians from the Union also spoke up and sometimes supported Merz.

The statement that the Greens were “the main opponents for the foreseeable future” was made by Merz on June 26 in Munich after a joint executive committee meeting of the CDU and CSU. But apparently Merz never said the sentence about the Greens. The CDU politician Matthias Hauer, who posted an excerpt from the WDRThe program “Aktuelle Hour” shared on July 7th, in which Merz’s words were “cut together in a way that distorted the meaning”.

Accusation against the WDR: Sender is said to have shortened Merz’s statements

The accusation: the WDR is said to have cut off Merz’s statement in the middle of the sentence. The addition “in this federal government” is missing – and thus also changes the context. “Why do you cut out the most important part of Friedrich Merz’s statement?” Hauer wrote.

At the request of Picture-The newspaper admitted WDR the error and spoke of an unfavorable cut. “The cut you mentioned can give the impression that Friedrich Merz also sees the Greens as the ‘main opponent’ compared to the AfD. This impression was not intended by us. In this context, it would have been better to use the full original sound,” said the public broadcaster.

CDU against the Greens: “Left-wing green eco-fascists” and reminders of joint governments

The deputy CDU party chairman Andreas Jung had previously distanced himself. He said in SWR: “Of course, our main ideological opponent is the AfD.” Merz later explains that the AfD stands to a considerable extent outside of Germany’s constitutional spectrum. “In this respect, it is not just a competitor, not just an opponent, but an enemy of our democracy. And that is a special challenge for us.”

The CDU member of parliament Sven Rosomkiewicz, on the other hand, attacked the Greens a few days ago. On Twitter he described them as “left-green eco-fascists”. The tweet has been commented and shared hundreds of times. Many politicians called for an apology from Rosomkiewicz. Days later, MPs said on the sidelines of a finance committee meeting in Magdeburg that he regretted being carried away by calling the Greens that.

In the meantime, the Federal Minister of Economics, Robert Habeck, also spoke up, the Merz in the Süddeutsche Zeitung reminded of different state coalitions with his party: “How small does the diamond have to be if Mr. Merz has forgotten that Hendrik Wüst, Daniel Günther, Boris Rhein rule with the Greens?” (nak / dpa)