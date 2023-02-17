Nfter the elections to the House of Representatives in Berlin, the victorious CDU and the SPD want to continue their exploratory talks on a possible government formation on Monday. This was announced by CDU top candidate Kai Wegner and Governing Mayor Franziska Giffey (SPD) on Friday after a first round.

“They were good talks, constructive talks,” said Wegner. Giffey said, “We had a very intense conversation, a — I think — also a very honest and reflective conversation.”

Wegner has invited the Greens to sound out the afternoon. He wants to try to forge a two-party coalition with the SPD or the Greens. Whether this will succeed is an open question, because the previous alliance of SPD, Greens and Left would also have a majority in the new House of Representatives.

Wegner: “Berlin should work again”

The three partners therefore also want to conduct exploratory talks among themselves. If red-green-red continues in Berlin, Mayor Franziska Giffey (SPD), who has been in power since December 2021, could remain in office.

Giffey had written on Instagram before the soundings: “We are going into the talks with an open mind and will explore which way is best for our city.” Wegner had already emphasized the day before that he was going into talks openly with the SPD and the Greens. “Our clear goal is to form a stable Berlin coalition that works together in a spirit of trust and together ensures that Berlin works again.”

The CDU clearly won the repeat election on Sunday after the preliminary result with 28.2 percent. SPD and Greens both got 18.4 percent. With 105 votes, the Social Democrats only have a wafer-thin lead over the Greens. They did worse than ever in a House of Representatives election. The left came to 12.2 percent, the AfD to 9.1. The FDP flew with 4.6 percent from the parliament, which now has five instead of six parliamentary groups.







The Berlin Constitutional Court declared the election on September 26, 2021 invalid due to “serious systemic deficiencies” and numerous electoral errors and ordered a rerun.