BERLIN (dpa-AFX) – CDU and SPD are arguing over the admission of refugees from camps in Greece or Bosnia. While CDU chairman Friedrich Merz and Union parliamentary group vice Thorsten Frei warned of an incentive to migrate to Europe, SPD parliamentary group vice Achim Post accused them of being coldhearted on Sunday. “What we are currently experiencing in some places on the Greek islands and in Bosnia-Herzegovina is a humanitarian emergency,” Post told the German press agency. “Here help, also through the willingness to take in refugees in need, is a human imperative.”

Merz spoke out against the inclusion in principle. “Above all, the entire European Union has an obligation to help the refugees in the Balkans or on the Greek islands on the spot,” he told the Funke media group. “However, this humanitarian catastrophe cannot be resolved by saying: Everyone comes to Germany. This path is no longer open.”

Europe must make agreements with the countries of origin or transit countries in order to prevent illegal and life-threatening migration across the Mediterranean while still in the countries of origin. “The clear message to the refugees and the smugglers’ organizations must be: It is life-threatening and it will not be successful,” said Merz.

Frei also refused to accept migrants from Bosnia. This could quickly give the fatal signal that the way to Germany was free, he told the dpa. “We would create a huge incentive to migrate to Europe.” That doesn’t make the situation in the Balkans better, but worse. Instead of being accepted, Germany is ready to use all means to help disaster relief locally if Bosnia so wants.

Post, however, called on Interior Minister Horst Seehofer (CSU) to allow cities and municipalities in Germany to accept refugees from the Greek islands. At the same time, the EU must significantly increase the pressure on those responsible in Bosnia-Herzegovina.

Merz spoke out in favor of more consistent deportations than in previous years. However, until further notice, Germany will not be able to deport to the extent that it is actually necessary. In the case of Syria, for example, there are legal and humanitarian as well as factual obstacles, for example because there are no flight connections and no open land routes. “Deportations to Syria will therefore only be possible in individual cases.”

The previous ban on deportation for Syria expired in the old year because the interior ministers of the countries could not agree on it. The SPD ministers wanted to extend it without restriction, the Union ministers no longer wanted to rule out a general deportation of serious offenders. Now each case has to be checked individually. / And / DP / e.g.