Home page politics

Split

The CDU emerged from the state elections in North Rhine-Westphalia as the strongest party. © Michael Kappeler/dpa

Now it’s official: the CDU and the Greens want to govern together in North Rhine-Westphalia. The exploratory talks are scheduled to begin next week.

Düsseldorf – The CDU and the Greens want to start exploratory talks about a possible coalition in North Rhine-Westphalia next week. Bodies of both parties spoke out in favor of it on Sunday, as the CDU and Greens announced in the evening. dpa