The warning from the pollster was clear. Actually, Renate Köcher from the Allensbach Institute reported on Wednesday to the parliamentary group of the CDU and CSU, actually the Union is in a brilliant position at the moment. Not only in the surveys, but also in the important competence values ​​for future viability, she is again clearly ahead of the Greens after the climate dip last year. But all of this would be in danger if the CDU continued to compete for chairmanship and candidacy for chancellor. “You can really shoot yourself in the knee,” quote participants of the parliamentary group meeting, the pollster.

Köcher is the most interesting guest at the conference in an old warehouse on Berlin’s Westhafen. The Allensbach boss paints an overall picture in which the Union is conveniently located a year before the election. In all areas of competence – from the fight against the pandemic to the economy.

[Wenn Sie alle aktuellen Entwicklungen zur Coronavirus-Krise live auf Ihr Handy haben wollen, empfehlen wir Ihnen unsere runderneuerte App, die Sie hier für Apple- und Android-Geräte herunterladen können. ]

When asked who had the best ideas for the future, the Union and the Greens literally swapped places compared to last year: While 24 percent saw the organic troop in front and only 16 percent the Union, the Greens are now at 16 and CDU and CSU at 29 percent.

To the right to the AfD, there is almost no overlap with the CDU / CSU

Angela Merkel’s reputation in the corona crisis helps a lot, but – also reminds Köcher – is partly tied to the person. The pollster classifies the corona protesters as an absolute minority. It is not this relatively small protest movement that is amazing, but the unusually high and unusually stable approval of the population for the Corona policy.

For the content orientation in the election campaign, Köcher has two pointers that will draw your audience’s attention. One: The Greens are now a party of the well-to-do, their former rebel image is now history.

[Die Coronavirus-Krise ist auch für die Politik eine historische Herausforderung. Jeden Morgen informieren wir Sie, liebe Leserinnen und Leser, in unserer Morgenlage über die politischen Entscheidungen, Nachrichten und Hintergründe. Zur kostenlosen Anmeldung geht es hier.]

The second finding is even more interesting: to the right, towards the AfD and its audience, there is almost no overlap with the supporters of the CDU or CSU. Whoever was still with the “alternative”, heard from their audience that it was practically impossible to win back. You could read that as a clue for the election campaign and which profile a top candidate would have the best chances with. But before that there is still the CDU chairman’s decision.

After Kocher’s lecture, parliamentary group leader Ralph Brinkhaus and many others at the top of the parliamentary group see themselves confirmed in the fact that the three candidates of the CDU – or, with Health Minister Jens Spahn, three and a half – should better agree instead of fighting each other. But so far, no one has seen any willingness to work, especially with Friedrich Merz. And, says one board member: “There is obviously no one he would listen to.”