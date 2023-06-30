MMunich (dpa) With a new ten-point program, the CDU and CSU want to present themselves as a clear alternative to the traffic light government in terms of content and strategy. The core demands are: extensive tax and levy reductions, a “moratorium on tax burdens” for companies, a “high-tech agenda” for Germany, but also tougher action against clan crime. The heating law is strictly rejected, and the Union also calls for the abolition of inheritance tax on the parental home. The paper is entitled “Agenda for Germany” and is to be discussed and approved at the joint meeting of the two party presidencies this Friday in Munich. It was available to the German Press Agency on Thursday evening.

“We are thus renewing our civic sole representation claim,” says the paper, which was sent to the members of the Presidium in the evening. “The Union stands for course instead of chaos, for real politics close to the people instead of ideological moral politics.” with a fight at the traffic light instead of stability for Germany”. “More debate and less dictation,” demands the Union.

The AfD, which won a district post in Germany for the first time on Sunday, is not mentioned in the paper. “Showing an attitude means discussing issues instead of defaming voters,” it says at one point.

Some points from the catalog of demands at a glance:

– CDU and CSU call for a “relief offensive” for the middle class. It needs “a broad tax and levy relief for low and normal earners”. In addition, the Union calls for financial incentives for overtime, “e.g. tax exemption for overtime or an active pension: more work must be more worthwhile”.







– The Union says “No to the heating law and no to the inheritance tax on the parental home”. The real estate transfer tax for the first owner-occupied property is to be reduced, and for the time being there should also be no additional requirements that would make construction more expensive.

– CDU and CSU demand “the stop of all projects that burden companies with additional bureaucracy, higher duties and taxes or higher location costs”. In addition, the electricity tax must be reduced immediately to the necessary European minimum. According to the will of the Union parties, climate protection should work “primarily via market-based incentives instead of legal bans”.

– With a new innovation fund, financed from public and private funds, the CDU and CSU want to launch a “high-tech agenda” for Germany. “The first quantum computer, the first nuclear fusion reactor, the first European AI – we want these innovations to say ‘Made in Germany’,” the paper says.

– The Union calls for “a significant reduction in illegal migration” and also emphasizes: “As long as Europe’s external borders are not effectively protected, we must protect our national borders.”







– CDU and CSU demand, among other things, “immediate expulsions” for foreign clan members. The so-called preventive detention should be extended for clan members with a German passport – at least if there is reasonable suspicion that they are preparing to commit further crimes.

– The Union wants “a women’s safety package and much tougher action against violence against women”. “We want to introduce an ankle bracelet to digitally monitor violent offenders and prevent violations of proximity bans,” says the joint paper.

– In addition to a permanent increase in defense spending, the Union calls for “a NATO arms agreement”. “The NATO countries among themselves should free themselves from regulations on arms exports or public procurement law,” it said. A defense alliance should not fail because of administrative bureaucracy.

“With these decisions, we can give people in Germany more confidence in our democracy and more legal security in our state,” argue the CDU and CSU. “We face up to the political discussion at all political levels. But we do not allow decent citizens of our country to ask themselves whether they can still express their opinions without being discredited for doing so. We defend ourselves against a morally excessive restriction of public discourse.”