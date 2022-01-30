Home page politics

The compulsory vaccination has been the subject of debate for weeks. Now the Union has come up with a proposal – and that could solve a big problem, comments Florian Naumann.

For a long time, the Union did not exactly advertise on its own behalf when it came to Corona – chaos summits, lurching course for months of “breakwater” lockdowns, mask deals: the pandemic policy of the outgoing Merkel era was not a glorious page. And the constant nagging about the planned mandatory vaccination vote without party pressure tasted strongly like a misunderstanding in the otherwise quite enlightening Bundestag debate on the subject. But now the CDU and CSU could actually achieve the turnaround.

Corona vaccination obligation: Union advance is coming – it could avoid the political meltdown in the pandemic

Because after another – in principle unnecessary – hiccup, the sister parties now want to present their own vaccination proposal. The head of the CSU state group has that Mercury announced. And the Union plan has one compelling merit. On the one hand, it enables preparations for compulsory vaccination. And at the same time could avoid the political meltdown: depending on the variant situation in autumn, a vaccination duty that was bitterly fought over and sometimes fought, but ultimately almost obsolete as a means of preventing the spread of the virus.

The highlight: According to Dobrindt, only a Bundestag decision – after detailed expert advice – should put the previously defined compulsory vaccination plans into effect. This is a clever synthesis of the plans that have been so controversially debated. Because of course Health Minister Karl Lauterbach (SPD) is right when he warns of possible new corona variants, which again pose a deadlier danger than omicron could. But Omikron is still leading the pandemic scepter. And virologists let you know: The vaccinations currently protect well against severe courses, but not so much against infection and transmission of the virus.

Vaccination dispute: Politicians must look ahead – but they must not go too far

Even in view of a somewhat more relaxed situation in the clinics, compulsory vaccination could go too far – this may even apply under constitutional law. And in the struggle for trust in corona politics, an unjustified duty would be the worst case scenario. Compulsory vaccination is an indirect encroachment on physical integrity and a direct encroachment on the freedom of choice of citizens. It is the ultima ratio when there is a threat of new general adversity for life and limb, for the health system, but also for economic livelihoods and the education and social life of children and young people. Only in such a scenario can it be proportionate.

It cannot be ruled out that this will happen again. The policy should be prepared. But she should not decide to intervene on suspicion. In this respect, a mandatory vaccination on demand that has been worked out down to the last detail and may be graded depending on the scenario might actually be the silver bullet. If it were only put into effect with a decision by the Bundestag in an emergency, it would also show that politicians do not act lightly, they do not go further than they have to. When there is uncertainty, it can be wise to prepare for everything – and only decide when the time comes.

It is possible that Dobrindt and Co. will succeed in taking the Union’s most forward-looking step in the entire Corona crisis.

